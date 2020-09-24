Grab a pole and head to the lake for fishing fun

What better way to enjoy free time outdoors than by venturing out with a fishing pole and bait and heading to an area lake.

The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.

Ft. Gibson: Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1-ft visibility. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake.

Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 77 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around coves, flats, and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait around the main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines.

Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.