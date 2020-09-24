 Skip to main content
Grab a pole and head to the lake for fishing fun

Fishing on Ft. Gibson Lake

Rayden Miller casts into Lake Fort Gibson as his dad, mom and brother Alex watch him fish at Sequoyah State Park in Wagoner. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

 STEPHEN PINGRY

What better way to enjoy free time outdoors than by venturing out with a fishing pole and bait and heading to an area lake.

The following fishing report from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will give outdoorsmen an idea of what to expect when they get there.

Ft. Gibson: Elevation below normal, water 78 with 1-ft visibility. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk bait, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, rocks, and shorelines. Bluegill and green sunfish good on caddis flies, crickets, hair jigs, jigs, small lures, and worms around docks and main lake.

Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Greenleaf: Elevation normal, water 77 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around coves, flats, and points. Blue catfish good on cut bait around the main lake. Bluegill sunfish fair on jigs and worms around docks, shallows, and shorelines.

Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Tenkiller: September 20. Elevation normal, water 82 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on plastics and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure.

Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: September 20. Elevation normal, water 77 and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around coves, flats, and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around the main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam.

Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Eufaula: September 18. Elevation normal, water 82 and murky. Striped bass fair on jigs, small lures, and topwater lures below and around the dam. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around coves, docks, main lake, riprap, and standing timber.

Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Keystone: Elevation above normal, water 80. Largemouth bass fair on small lures around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels.

Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

