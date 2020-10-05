 Skip to main content
Good times, personal bests recorded by Coweta cross country athletes

Good times, personal bests recorded by Coweta cross country athletes

Coweta XC

Coweta cross country runners Anna Patterson, Riley Buthod, Macey Brooks, Hailey Secrest, Brelee Burcham, Kyliee Addington, Ryleigh Hale and Angel Whisman, from left, before their run at the Owasso High School Cross Country Invitational.

 MIKE WILSON, PROVIDED

Coweta cross country runners were among hundreds of athletes who competed in the Owasso High School Cross Country Invitational held Thursday, Oct. 1 at Mohawk Polo Fields in Tulsa

The varsity Lady Tigers earned a fourth place finish among 31 teams while the junior varsity girls finished 13th out of 15 teams.

In boys’ action, the varsity Tigers finished in the 25th spot while the JV Tigers finished 23rd in their division.

Among competing junior high teams, the Lady Tigers finished eighth out of 22 teams while the Tigers placed ninth out of 23 teams.

Coach Mike Wilson said both varsity teams ran their best times of the season and several athletes ran personal best times on the day.

“Our girls’ team did really well and got to face their main state competition in Bishop Kelley and Noble,” Wilson said. “It allows us to focus on some particular aspects of the race for state.

“The boys are still on the bubble and need a good run at regionals to make state. I saw some improvement from them this week.”

The Coweta coach applauded the junior high athletes who “also ran very well” at Owasso. Many of them set personal records as well.

Kate Little finished seventh while Conner Edmiston finished fourth. Both, he said, had an awesome day.

“Overall, we are making some big improvements right now, just in time for conference and post season for the high school teams,” Wilson noted.

Coweta’s next cross country run will be the Metro Lakes Conference Meet planned Oct. 13 at Tahlequah.

Owasso Results

Varsity Lady Tigers - Brelee Burcham, 19:24.63, 12th; Hailey Secrest, 19:42.36, 17th; Anna Patterson, 20:23.48, 32nd; Macey Brooks, 20:56.13, 50th; Ryleigh Hale, 21:52.68, 92nd; Riley Buthod, 22:53.73, 125th; Angel Whisman, 23:00.73, 128th and Kyliee Addington, 23:11.12, 138th.

Varsity Tigers - Jaron Meadows, 18:26.75, 125th; Colin Neff, 18:48.83, 149th; Kyle Newell, 18:58.31, 166th; Wyatt Fincher, 19:01.74, 170th; Max Clark, 19:05.46, 178th; Samuel Wood, 19:11.36, 183rd; Shane Borszich, 19:12.7, 184th; Wyatt Boomershine, 19:53.04, 212th; Avan Doeksen, 19:54.52, 214th and Layton Haught, 19:56.40, 219th.

JV Lady Tigers - Lilyan Winter, 24:34.96, 39th; Makenna Stutzman, 28:41.72, 100th; Kealyn Morrison, 30:43.35, 116th; Annie Keel, 30:57.29, 117th and Jayden McMahan, 32:10.57, 123rd.

JV Tigers - Madix Swalley, 22:03.53, 142nd; Tristan Gillespie, 22:54.92, 156th; Matthew Griebel, 23:31.72, 170th; Lane Fincher, 23:56.25, 174th; Tyler Bell, 24:23.82, 181st; Camden Davis, 24:27.32, 183rd; Ian Morrison, 24:38.69, 185th and Jonathon Mills, 24:44.36, 187th.

Junior High Lady Tigers - Kate Little, 9:57.33, 7th; Maria Gallardo, 10:36.49, 32nd; Channing Anderson, 11:16.25, 77th; Ava Voyles, 11:36.52, 98th; Brynlee Curtis, 11:51.49, 114th; Alexis Miller, 11:57.84, 121st; Brooklyn Singleton, 12:02.05, 126th; Sydney Francis, 12:08.97, 137th; Alyssa Davis, 12:26.77, 159th; Kadence Stapleton, 12:27.12, 160; Brookelynne Hughes, 12:57.17, 176th; Jaylah Johnston, 13:16.61, 195th; Loren Clark, 13:57.23, 212th; Carmen Clark, 14:45.05, 225th; Hannah Myers, 14:53.61,226th; Hope Larson, 16:0.58, 242nd and Brittany Foster, 19:33.48, 245th.

Junior High Tigers - Conner Edmiston, 8:49.40, 4th; Elliott Winter, 9:47.80, 48th; Truett Joiner, 9:48.10, 51st; Kolton Remmers, 10:02.40, 66th; Dylan Ingold, 10:03.33, 68th; Aiden Rainbolt, 10:08.11, 77th; Caden Meadows, 10:29.84, 100th; Hayden Warren, 10:46.42, 126th; Ethan Jones, 10:52.96, 135th; Vicente Urrutia, 10:06.38, 153rd; Andrew Newell, 11:20.74, 164th; Daniel Dill, 11:36.06, 177th; Brody Walmer, 14:04.62, 249th and Henry Hank Boomershine, 18:17.21, 257th.

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

