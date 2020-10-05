Good times, personal bests recorded by Coweta cross country athletes

Coweta cross country runners were among hundreds of athletes who competed in the Owasso High School Cross Country Invitational held Thursday, Oct. 1 at Mohawk Polo Fields in Tulsa

The varsity Lady Tigers earned a fourth place finish among 31 teams while the junior varsity girls finished 13th out of 15 teams.

In boys’ action, the varsity Tigers finished in the 25th spot while the JV Tigers finished 23rd in their division.

Among competing junior high teams, the Lady Tigers finished eighth out of 22 teams while the Tigers placed ninth out of 23 teams.

Coach Mike Wilson said both varsity teams ran their best times of the season and several athletes ran personal best times on the day.

“Our girls’ team did really well and got to face their main state competition in Bishop Kelley and Noble,” Wilson said. “It allows us to focus on some particular aspects of the race for state.

“The boys are still on the bubble and need a good run at regionals to make state. I saw some improvement from them this week.”

The Coweta coach applauded the junior high athletes who “also ran very well” at Owasso. Many of them set personal records as well.