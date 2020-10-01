Golf tourney planned in memory of the late Greg Blaylock

Wagoner area golfing enthusiasts are invited to get their putters and drivers ready for a day of outdoor fun Saturday, Oct. 24 at the inaugural “Bugman Classic”. The tournament at Sequoyah State Golf Course honors the late Greg Blaylock, owner of Blaylock Pest Control and Lawn Care, who died in early September.

Competition is limited to 24 teams, so early signup is encouraged. Entry fee is $60 per person or $240 per team. That includes green fee, cart, lunch and a goody bag.

All money collected will be awarded as scholarships to one boy and one girl attending Wagoner High School.

Tee time for the first 12 teams will be at 8 a.m. The second set of teams will tee off at 1 p.m. Space will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Lunch will be served at noon.

“Greg Blaylock gave so much to his community and we want to keep giving in his name,” organizers say. “Greg loved to play golf. He played at Sequoyah State Park for a long time and was friends with everyone out there,” explained tournament spokesperson Mike Boswell. “Several guys are involved in doing this (tournament) and we are all friends with Greg. He was a great man! He never said a bad word about anybody; he was that kind of guy.