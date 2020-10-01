Golf tourney planned in memory of the late Greg Blaylock

Wagoner area golfing enthusiasts are invited to get their putters and drivers ready for a day of outdoor fun Saturday, Oct. 24 at the inaugural “Bugman Classic”. The tournament at Sequoyah State Golf Course honors the late Greg Blaylock, owner of Blaylock Pest Control and Lawn Care, who died in early September.
Competition is limited to 24 teams, so early signup is encouraged. Entry fee is $60 per person or $240 per team. That includes green fee, cart, lunch and a goody bag.
All money collected will be awarded as scholarships to one boy and one girl attending Wagoner High School.
Tee time for the first 12 teams will be at 8 a.m. The second set of teams will tee off at 1 p.m. Space will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Lunch will be served at noon.
“Greg Blaylock gave so much to his community and we want to keep giving in his name,” organizers say. “Greg loved to play golf. He played at Sequoyah State Park for a long time and was friends with everyone out there,” explained tournament spokesperson Mike Boswell. “Several guys are involved in doing this (tournament) and we are all friends with Greg. He was a great man! He never said a bad word about anybody; he was that kind of guy.
“We thought this would be a good way to honor his memory and put together scholarships for Wagoner students.”
This year, event organizers plan to offer scholarship awards to a senior boy and a senior girl on the WHS golf team. Next year, it may change to students in other sports.
“It’s expensive to go to school now, and Greg would have loved something in his name to go back to Wagoner High School. We might do an academic scholarship down the road,” Boswell said.
For more information, to sponsor a hole or to sign up to play, call Boswell at 918-798-6533 or Rerun Barney at 918-859-9005.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!