Gage Hamm, Coweta hold off McAlester, 20-17

McAlester had third-and-4 from the 11 when coach Forrest Mazey called up a trick play of his own, a reverse pass for Killian Barnes.

But Coweta’s defenders came storming around left end, read the play and forced Barnes to throw blindly from deep in the backfield.

Barnes’ pass was short of the mark and Gunnar McCollough leaped and made a one-handed interception with 51 seconds left, enabling the Tigers to run out the clock.

“I saw they were faking the reverse and I read it and just dropped back and he underthrew it and I intercepted it,” McCollough said. “It just shows the heart we have and the team we have. We’re a top team in the state and I truly believe it, me and my brothers.”

Coweta improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in District 5A-3, tied for first with Bishop Kelley. The Tigers and No. 1 Comets will meet on Oct. 30.

The Tigers continue district play at home versus Shawnee next week while McAlester visits Edison. McAlester fell to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the district, now needing a lot of help to host a first-round playoff game.