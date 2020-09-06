FULL REPORT: Wagoner's defense holds off Coweta, 28-0

Well, the Wagoner Bulldog defense left no doubt Friday night during the annual battle of Wagoner County with Coweta.
A W.L. Odom Stadium crowd estimated at 2,000 watched the Bulldogs defeat Coweta 28-0. It was the eighth straight win for Wagoner and pushed the Bulldogs’ overall head-to-head record to 37-25-1.
The Bulldogs were led offensively by senior running back Braden Drake, who had 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Drake carried the ball 18 times and posted an 8.7 yards per carry average.
Drake scored on runs of 7 and 77 yards. The 77-yarder came just before halftime and was a big momentum tally.
“That was the play of the night,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict about Drake’s long run. “That was a huge turning point.”
Brian Trimble managed 59 yards on three carries. He scored on a 30-yard burst early in the fourth quarter.
“It happened so quickly,” Trimble said of the score. “All I had to do was run.”
Quarterback Sawyer Jones tallied the final score on a 10-yard run.
Sophomore Ethan Muehlenweg added all four extra points.
The Bulldogs rushed for 336 yards and had 21 yards passing.
Still, it was the defense that shined for Wagoner. There was no social distancing when it came to rushing the quarterback.
“I’m very excited about the defense,” Condict said. “If they can’t score, they can’t beat us.”
Defensively, Isaac Smith, Mikey Rice, Trey Gause and many others had big games. Smith had three quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery. Gause also had two quarterback sacks. Rice made some key plays, including a couple of one-on-one tackles where he was between the runner and tons of running room behind him.
“I like what we’ve got going,” said linebacker coach James Henson of the defense.
Coweta tried to find Wagoner’s defensive weakness and used the lateral pass to a running back, who then threw downfield on a couple of occasions.
Wagoner handled the misdirection well and limited the Tigers to just 104 yards of offense.
“I’m disappointed in the way we played offensively,” said Coweta coach Tim Harper. “I felt like our defense played pretty good. For 33 minutes, it was an old fashioned football game.”
Harper feels eight penalties hurt during the contest.
“I’m pleased with certain things, but it’s on me (for the rest),” Harper added. ““Wagoner has a great football team and we were our own worst enemy. I wish them well the rest of the season.”
Tiger tight end Gunnar McCollough had the most receiving yards with four receptions for 40 yards. Quarterback Gage Hamm passed for 71 yards on 10-of-16 completions.
Coach Condict also sees improvement ahead for his Bulldogs.
“There are things we can fix,” he added. “Some of this (offensive) stuff is new. There’s a lot more shotgun and spread stuff. There’s also a couple of twists.”
That’s good news for Wagoner fans and bad news for future opponents.
