FULL REPORT: Wagoner's defense holds off Coweta, 28-0

Well, the Wagoner Bulldog defense left no doubt Friday night during the annual battle of Wagoner County with Coweta.

A W.L. Odom Stadium crowd estimated at 2,000 watched the Bulldogs defeat Coweta 28-0. It was the eighth straight win for Wagoner and pushed the Bulldogs’ overall head-to-head record to 37-25-1.

The Bulldogs were led offensively by senior running back Braden Drake, who had 157 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Drake carried the ball 18 times and posted an 8.7 yards per carry average.

Drake scored on runs of 7 and 77 yards. The 77-yarder came just before halftime and was a big momentum tally.

“That was the play of the night,” said Wagoner coach Dale Condict about Drake’s long run. “That was a huge turning point.”

Brian Trimble managed 59 yards on three carries. He scored on a 30-yard burst early in the fourth quarter.

“It happened so quickly,” Trimble said of the score. “All I had to do was run.”

Quarterback Sawyer Jones tallied the final score on a 10-yard run.

Sophomore Ethan Muehlenweg added all four extra points.

The Bulldogs rushed for 336 yards and had 21 yards passing.

Still, it was the defense that shined for Wagoner. There was no social distancing when it came to rushing the quarterback.

“I’m very excited about the defense,” Condict said. “If they can’t score, they can’t beat us.”

Defensively, Isaac Smith, Mikey Rice, Trey Gause and many others had big games. Smith had three quarterback sacks and a fumble recovery. Gause also had two quarterback sacks. Rice made some key plays, including a couple of one-on-one tackles where he was between the runner and tons of running room behind him.