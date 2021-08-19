From Wagoner to Northeastern State: Lauren Frost's competitiveness continues to shine

Don’t be surprised if you see Wagoner native Lauren Frost become Miss America in the near future. It’s on her agenda, along with a lot of other things.

But first, she has a busy senior year ahead at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. She’s captain of the NSU Pom Squad for the second year in a row, and it’s her fourth year on the team. She also is a part time competition dance instructor at a Tahlequah studio. If you need some work on your ‘clogging’ moves, look no further than Frost. It’s her specialty.

Funny enough, Frost’s Pom Coach at NSU, Lauren Perez, used to be her dance teacher while she was a Bulldog at Wagoner High School.

Besides dancing, Frost was also a cheerleader at Wagoner High "for fun" during her senior year in 2018.

“It feels like I just graduated yesterday,” Frost said while reminiscing about all she’s accomplished since then. “Especially right now when everything is kicking off back in school, you have that moment of realization that this is the last time I’ll get to do it.”