From Wagoner to Northeastern State: Lauren Frost's competitiveness continues to shine

Don’t be surprised if you see Wagoner native Lauren Frost become Miss America in the near future. It’s on her agenda, along with a lot of other things.
But first, she has a busy senior year ahead at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. She’s captain of the NSU Pom Squad for the second year in a row, and it’s her fourth year on the team. She also is a part time competition dance instructor at a Tahlequah studio. If you need some work on your ‘clogging’ moves, look no further than Frost. It’s her specialty.
Funny enough, Frost’s Pom Coach at NSU, Lauren Perez, used to be her dance teacher while she was a Bulldog at Wagoner High School.
Besides dancing, Frost was also a cheerleader at Wagoner High "for fun" during her senior year in 2018.
“It feels like I just graduated yesterday,” Frost said while reminiscing about all she’s accomplished since then. “Especially right now when everything is kicking off back in school, you have that moment of realization that this is the last time I’ll get to do it.”
The NSU Pom Squad also happens to be pretty good. In late July, the Hawks went to the National Dance Association Camp. It’s a large camp where a group of Division I and Division II schools compete for a spot in Nationals. Turns out, the Hawks achieved a bid to Nationals for the first time in school history. According to their twitter page, the team also took home a second place trophy for DII, a silver bid and was awarded the “most improved team.”
It’s safe to say that determined, motivated and driven are appropriate adjectives to describe Frost.
Right before she made the NSU Pom Squad, Frost achieved the Presidents Leadership Class Scholarship. It’s an extremely rare scholarship awarded to students with a strong academic record, extensive extracurricular involvement, and leadership qualities. It allowed her to get a full, paid tuition scholarship to NSU. One of her ultimate goals was to be debt free post-college.
On top of being a leader on the Pom Squad, Frost is also dabbling in the Miss Oklahoma Organization. She has the basics down competing in the Miss Northeastern and Miss Oklahoma systems before. Upon graduation, she’d like to take it a step further — win Miss Oklahoma after competing against 49 girls throughout the state and get to Miss America.
It’s been a dream of hers ever since she started dancing at six-years-old. Pageants, on the other hand, were completely new for her.
“I’d probably faint if I won Miss America,” Frost said. “But it was really does give girls a good outlet to make a difference.”
As an adopted child, Frost said if she won Miss America, she’d use the platform to talk about the benefits and importance of foster care. She’d also try her best to spread positivity given the plethora of outside sources currently affecting the world.
“We’re not really celebrities, but a lot of people know you and respect what you’re talking about,” she said. “It’s the perfect platform to stand up for what you believe in and speak to a big audience.”
Frost, a Communications major, still has a whole year of college to go on top of competing in Miss Oklahoma. Depending on how that goes, Frost said she has a marketing internship secured upon graduation in Sydney, Australia. She’s never traveled out of the U.S. and her passport just came in. Getting excited would be an understatement.
As a proud executive board member of the Delta Zeta sorority, she’s also in the middle of planning all of the recruitment for the incoming NSU girls.
With everything going on, Frost said most of it will always tie back to the connections she’s made in small-town, USA — Wagoner, Okla. In fact, she encourages everyone to keep their community connections alive and well.
“Since it was such a small town, everybody knew my parents. Everybody knew me, and supported my dreams and everything I cared about,” Frost said. “If you have the support from the community — whatever you do — you will have everything you need.”