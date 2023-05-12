Editor's note: Kevin Peterson announced this week he was giving up pro football. Here's a story from 2018 where Peterson talks about coming back to Wagoner.

Los Angeles Ram defensive back has not forgotten his athletic roots.

Kevin Peterson returned to Wagoner on Tuesday, Jan. 30 to present a framed jersey to Wagoner High School showing his prep, college and professional playing days.

“Kevin Peterson had a rare combination of talent and character,” said Wagoner football coach and athletic director Dale Condict. “He had a tremendous work ethic.”

Peterson made a name for himself at the end of the National Football League season when he had two interceptions in one game.

“This has made it very easy to root for him and he has made us all so very proud,” Condict added.

The Rams had a huge turnaround season and made the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Peterson, who was in his rookie season, had 11 tackles and two interceptions in six games played. He started in one game.

Peterson’s two picks came against red-hot San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during a week 17 contest.

Peterson was ranked No. 8 in the state as a high school senior and No. 56 nationwide. He was the Daily Oklahoman’s Defensive Player of the Year.

At Oklahoma State, Peterson got better with each year of experience.

In 2012, he led his recruiting class in tackles with 20 as a freshman.

In 2013, Peterson started 11 games and finished with 24 tackles. He had six pass breakups and an interception against the University of Oklahoma. He had another pick against Kansas.

In 2014, he led the Cowboys with 13 passes defended (11 broken up and two interceptions). Peterson’s interception sealed the Cactus Bowl win over Washington.

Peterson showed his prowess to thwart top receivers, too. He shut down West Virginia’s Kevin White, who was leading the NCAA in receiving yards. White would only have 27 yards on three catches against Peterson.

In 2015, he had four interceptions for the year and 11 tackles against Baylor.

Good athletes run in the Peterson family. Current Wagoner senior, Nikia Jones, is Peterson’s cousin and also had a great Bulldog career.