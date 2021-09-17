Fourth quarter boost gives Wagoner win over Sperry

The Wagoner Bulldogs found the secret sauce they needed in the fourth quarter to defeat the Sperry Pirates, 42-14.
The Bulldogs scored 35 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. It was the Bulldogs’ home-opener at W.L. Odum Stadium.
“It was just a group effort of bad football in the first half,” head coach Dale Condict said. “I can’t remember a time in my career when I saw so many offensive mistakes. Thankfully in the second half, they responded pretty well.”
"Pretty well" is probably an understatement.
Starting off the first quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense showed the Pirates what they were made of early. Fans will remember an Alex Shieldnight swipe down on a Pirates first down pass. Typical Wagoner: a tough-nosed, in-your-way style of defense.
Sperry came close to scoring minutes later, with a long 37-yard connection to Luke Barnes followed by a quarterback-keep run to goal line territory. The Bulldogs held the pirates on defense, and Sperry missed the easy field goal.
There was a multitude of dropped passes and penalties from both squads around this time. No points to end the first quarter.
Just under two minutes into the second quarter, the Pirates came to play with a 25 -yard pass from QB Carson Hendrix to Stanley Rivas. Rivas also happened to be the kicker. It was good enough for seven — and it was the first points of the game.
With four minutes to go, Rivas – yet again – had a wide open pass on second down that went right through his fingertips.
And that was the first half. 7-0 Pirates. Not the most exciting. Something had to be done.
“I told them at halftime, we’re going to find out what we’re made off because this is as bad as it’s going to get,” Condict said.
Bulldogs QB Gabe Rodriguez opened up the third quarter wanting to take care of business. A 31-yard handoff to Brayden Skeen on third down brought the Bulldogs in great field positioning. Logan Sterling then picked up ten yards to bring the ball to goal line. Rodriguez finished the movement with a 2- yard touchdown run with six minutes left. It officially became a tie game at W.L. Odum Stadium.
The Pirates weren’t happy about that so they answered. Sperry’s Hendrix ripped the ball out for 75 yards and Stanley Rivas was there for the catch. 14-7.
As the game winded down to the fourth quarter, Wagoner’s Braylan Roberson felt confident with 11 minutes left on the clock. Roberson bulldozed his way in for 25-yards, but he fumbled, and Sperry’s Hendrix came up with the recovery.
Don’t worry; he redeemed himself on the next possession. With nine minutes left on the clock, big-man Roberson ran the ball untouched for 75 yards into the end zone. Tie game, yet again.
If that wasn’t enough — Bulldogs sophomore linebacker Keyton Cole brought the complete momentum shift. Sperry fumbled on their next possession, Cole recovered and scooped and scored for 20 yards. Wagoner led by six after a missed PAT, and the crowd became electric.
Wagoner just kept it going. Fred Watson carried the ball for 35 yards and looked like he couldn’t be touched with eight minutes to go. Immediately following that play was Logan Sterling for 14 yards into the end zone. Rodriguez finished with a successful 2-point conversion run into the left end zone. 28-14. The Bulldogs found what they needed.
Leading by 14 at this point, the Bulldogs decided to keep it going with a 25-yard touchdown run by Fred Watson with four minutes to go. Then cornerback Jack Southern had his moment — he recovered a loose Pirates ball and ran it in the end zone for 45 yards.
Before anyone could blink, the final score was 42-14.
“We grabbed the momentum. We wore them down. I give a lot of credit to Sperry. They were beating us until the fourth quarter.”
Wagoner’s next game will be against District 4A Cleveland at home on Sept. 24.
WAGONER 14; SPERRY; 42
Wagoner; 0;0;7; 35 --- total:42
Sperry; 0;7;7; 0--- total: 14
Spe – 25 Rivas (Rivas kick), 10:44
Wag- 2 Rodriguez (kick), 5:52
Spe – 75 Rivas, pass from Hendrix (Rivas kick), 5:33
Wag – 75 Roberson (kick), 9:39
Wag – Sperry fumble, 20 Cole (scoop and score) (kick no good)
Wag – 14 Sterling, (Rodriguez 2 pt conv)
Wag – 25 Watson, 3:48
Wag: 45 Southern, 3:20
TEAM STATISTICS:
First Downs—WAG 15; SPE; 8
Rushes-Yards—WAG 41-310 SPE; 24-54
Comp-Att-Int—WAG 10-22-0 SPE; 8-26-1
Passing Yards—WAG 99; SPE 167
Fumbles-Lost—WAG 2-1; SPE 3-1
Penalty Yards—WAG 10-72; SPE 7-56
Records—WAG 2-1; SPE 1-2
Total Yards—WAG 409; SPE 221
Punts-Avg—WAG 5-178; SPE 10-302