Fourth quarter boost gives Wagoner win over Sperry

With four minutes to go, Rivas – yet again – had a wide open pass on second down that went right through his fingertips.

And that was the first half. 7-0 Pirates. Not the most exciting. Something had to be done.

“I told them at halftime, we’re going to find out what we’re made off because this is as bad as it’s going to get,” Condict said.

Bulldogs QB Gabe Rodriguez opened up the third quarter wanting to take care of business. A 31-yard handoff to Brayden Skeen on third down brought the Bulldogs in great field positioning. Logan Sterling then picked up ten yards to bring the ball to goal line. Rodriguez finished the movement with a 2- yard touchdown run with six minutes left. It officially became a tie game at W.L. Odum Stadium.

The Pirates weren’t happy about that so they answered. Sperry’s Hendrix ripped the ball out for 75 yards and Stanley Rivas was there for the catch. 14-7.

As the game winded down to the fourth quarter, Wagoner’s Braylan Roberson felt confident with 11 minutes left on the clock. Roberson bulldozed his way in for 25-yards, but he fumbled, and Sperry’s Hendrix came up with the recovery.