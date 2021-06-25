Former Wagoner, OSU standout Kevin Peterson, signs with Tennessee Titans

A Wagoner Bulldog has officially become a Tennessee Titan.

Defensive back Keven Peterson, 27, singed with the Titans after attending a minicamp tryout June 17th, according to the team.

To make room on the roster, the Titans waived linebacker Justus Reed.

Since 2016, Peterson (5-11, 185) has played for the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

According to the NFL, Peterson’s been credited with 39 tackles, nine passes defended and two interceptions. He has played in 32 career games.

As a standout Bulldog, he helped Wagoner win the Class 4A State title in 2011, his senior year. That was the first football state championship in school history.

Head coach Dale Condict will always have nothing but good things to say about Peterson.

“Kevin is not only one of the best players I’ll ever coach but also one of the best human beings, Condict said. “He has always remained humble and never forgets where he came from. Coaching him will always remain one of my greatest honors.”

Peterson played for Oklahoma State from 2012-2015. In his final season, Peterson was a Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, as he earned First Team All-Big 12 honors as a team captain.

