Former Wagoner Bulldogs’ duo cheering their way to OSU

A pair of Wagoner High graduates didn’t know cheerleading was calling their name until later in life, but Bubby McNack and Jordan Williams surrounded themselves around the right people with the right hearts when it mattered most. Now after a rigorous try-out regimen, they’ve both been named cheerleaders for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

McNack and Williams are proud 2019 Wagoner Bulldog graduates. Jordan participated in tennis and track, while McNack gave soccer and cross country a shot. One day on a whim, McNack decided he’d try out for Wagoner’s cheerleading team during his senior year. He made it — and it set up what would eventually become an exciting, and equally as rewarding, extra-curricular activity for both young men.

They quickly decided to attend Northern Oklahoma College in Enid the following year for their Associate Degrees. Williams really wanted to be a veterinarian, and NOC had a pretty respectful program. Plus he and McNack made the cheerleading team — a win-win!

It was the ideal experience required for the big leagues.

“Being around Bubby and the coach, it really was a good environment over there,” Williams said. “They gave scholarships — and it helped build a lot of great friendships.”

Little did they know, Pistol Pete and the Cowboys were calling their names.

With over three years of cheerleading and tumbling experience under their belts, Williams and McNack decided they’d test and see how far their dreams could go. They came across OSU cheerleading tryout information, and decided to put their names in the hat.

The first step of the try-out process was a heavily-involved video submission. Athletes had to show off their tumbling, running and tumbling, jumps and stunts for the coaches to dissect. Williams’ recalls about 95 people trying out for the all-girls and co-ed cheerleading squads. Like a miracle, McNack didn’t only make it to the next round, but so did his best bud, Williams. At this point, it would be nearly impossible for the duo to be separated.

Next up: two-day on-campus tryouts

Similar to a clinic, Williams and McNack made the drive to Stillwater and gave it their all with jumps, tricks, throws and all kinds of high-caliber moves that OSU athletes would be capable of doing. Coaches studied and analyzed every athlete to a tee. Coaches needed 36 of the best of the best cheerleaders — 18 girls and 18 boys.

Like a bright light at the end of a tunnel, the dynamic duo did it again. Williams and McNack are officially OSU cheerleaders, and they found out on May 15, 2022. It’s a day they’ll never forget any time soon.

“I’m so excited. It’s the only thing I can think about,” McNack said with beaming, smiling teeth. “I can’t wait for football and I am so excited to get to travel.”

It’s clearly going to be an elevated experience. At NOC, McNack and Williams only cheered at home games. There wasn’t as much of a traveling component. Now they’re officially a part of a name-branded team and they'll compete in NCAA contests in Florida. New friends and new experiences are on the horizon, and it’s in their grasp!

McNack and Williams can’t wait to get started, and they can only owe their success to following the grind, their coaches and an unbreakable bond that’s proven to be successful in every venture so far.

Here are some words of advice from the dynamic duo about boys wanting to compete in cheerleading:

“Learn to not care what other people say about you. Do what makes you happy. Cheerleading is definitely not just a girls sport.”

