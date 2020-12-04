Former player, forever fan supporting Wagoner Bulldogs in semi-finals

One of Wagoner’s biggest football fans is following tonight’s semi-final playoff game from a nursing home in Western Oklahoma, proudly sporting a Bulldog letter jacket.
Ray Looper, 92, was a student athlete on the Wagoner football team that was supposed to play Woodward in the state title game in 1945. Unfortunately, the game was never played. The Bulldogs were forced to forfeit due to a flu outbreak that affected the team.
Ironically, that is how Woodward won its first state championship, according to Looper’s son-in-law, Darrell Jones.
When Jones stopped by the nursing home on Friday, he found his father-in-law wearing the letter jacket, complete with Wagoner letter on the front and his 1945 jersey number, 22, on the right sleeve.
“I noticed you guys are playing in the semi-finals tonight and he (Ray) wanted to wish the Bulldogs good luck,” Jones told Wagoner Athletic Director Secretary Tammy Tipton in a text message.
The text included a photo of the former Bulldog player.
Jones explained that Looper’s original letter jacket was perhaps worn out when his wife at the time had the patches cut off. She saved the prized patches before throwing the garment away.
“He came home from work one night and wanted to know where his jacket was. She told him it was worn out and she had thrown it away. He was heartbroken,” he recalled.
A few years ago, Jones began a quest to obtain a Wagoner letter jacket as a Christmas gift for his father-in-law.
“As much as he was into the Wagoner Bulldogs, I thought we’d do this for him,” Jones explained. “It started with David Glover with OSSAA. He is a Woodward kid and I told him the story. He reached out to Wagoner coach Dale Condict who put us in touch with Tammy.”
Tipton, knowing how expensive a letter jacket would be, did not want the family to spend that kind of money. She searched around and found a jacket that had not been purchased because the name on the back was spelled incorrectly.
Tipton sent the jacket to Woodward and encouraged Jones to have a patch made that would cover the misspelled name with Looper’s name.
“It’s (jacket) really big for him, but turned out really cool!” Tipton exclaimed when she saw photos of the former offensive guard wearing it.
Debbie Jones said her husband took her father to Wagoner playoff games for as long as he was able to attend. Among them was the 2015 State Championship game in Owasso where Wagoner defeated Oologah, 15-14, in the last minute of the game.
So while Wagoner fans are braving the cold weather at W.L. Odom Field tonight to cheer their Bulldogs on to victory, just know that a 92-year-old former Wagoner player is cheering them on from a distance as well. And you can bet your bottom dollar Looper will be doing the same next week for the championship finals!
