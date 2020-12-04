Former player, forever fan supporting Wagoner Bulldogs in semi-finals

A few years ago, Jones began a quest to obtain a Wagoner letter jacket as a Christmas gift for his father-in-law.

“As much as he was into the Wagoner Bulldogs, I thought we’d do this for him,” Jones explained. “It started with David Glover with OSSAA. He is a Woodward kid and I told him the story. He reached out to Wagoner coach Dale Condict who put us in touch with Tammy.”

Tipton, knowing how expensive a letter jacket would be, did not want the family to spend that kind of money. She searched around and found a jacket that had not been purchased because the name on the back was spelled incorrectly.

Tipton sent the jacket to Woodward and encouraged Jones to have a patch made that would cover the misspelled name with Looper’s name.

“It’s (jacket) really big for him, but turned out really cool!” Tipton exclaimed when she saw photos of the former offensive guard wearing it.

Debbie Jones said her husband took her father to Wagoner playoff games for as long as he was able to attend. Among them was the 2015 State Championship game in Owasso where Wagoner defeated Oologah, 15-14, in the last minute of the game.

So while Wagoner fans are braving the cold weather at W.L. Odom Field tonight to cheer their Bulldogs on to victory, just know that a 92-year-old former Wagoner player is cheering them on from a distance as well. And you can bet your bottom dollar Looper will be doing the same next week for the championship finals!

