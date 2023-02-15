Professional bull rider Wyatt Rogers did something early in his career that caught the attention of those that know him well.

Soon after his 18th birthday, Rogers had an outstanding competition that won him a good share of change.

One of the bulls he rode in that 2014 event in Mercedes, Texas, that vaulted Rogers to an early milestone victory. The perfect three bull rides earned the rookie some $42,000.

“It was my richest one day ride on (the bull called) Boomer,” Rogers said.

Now, the unusual part: Soon after the competition was over the former Coweta resident bought the bull that gave him the championship. Rodeo stock is sometimes for sale after a period of time and Rogers jumped ‘aboard’ with his idea.

One could say, you never saw boxer Muhammad Ali building a wing on his house for Joe Frazier to live in?

Or, Kirk Gibson paying for every vacation pitcher Dennis Eckersley took following the 1988 World Series?

It just isn’t done for the victor to spoil the opponent this way.

Rogers, however, did just that.

He set the bull up at his home/ranch and treated it like the family pet.

“I had the honor to buy the bull later,” said the former Coweta resident. “He (later) died on my property.”

If you’ve ever watch a bull riding competition you understand how difficult it is to stay on the bull for eight, long seconds.

It’s a tough business when riders that are thrown off earn no money unless they are sponsored.

Rogers took park in last weekend’s Professional Bull Riders Association event in Tulsa. He was glad to be close to his mom’s home in Peggs near Hulbert.

Rogers, a Native American, failed to cash in Tulsa and had no official rides during the event called “Unleash The Beast” that attracted good crowds at the BOK Center.

Rogers got into riding at the ripe age of 2-years-old.

“I rode sheep (Mutton Busting), then calves, steers and bulls,” Rogers added.

The PBR requires not only nerves of steel, but must be willing to travel the country.

“Since October, I’ve been home nine days,” Rogers said. “It’s nice to have an event in Tulsa to spend time in Peggs.”

Rogers is a student of bull riding history, too.

He understands the Oklahoma greats that laid the groundwork for the modern bull rider like Jim Shoulders or Freckles Brown, who was famous for riding an unrideable bull called “Tornado.”

For now, it’s on to Fort Worth on Thursday or Utah on Friday and Saturday as Rogers is always looking for another three-bull ride that might allow him to buy another ‘winner’ for his place.