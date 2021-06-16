Former Bulldogs player, Patrick Curley, continues to make academic and athletic strides

Patrick Curley knows how to set a goal—and achieve it. His father will vouch for him.

“I didn’t think they make kids like that anymore,” said Mike Curley, Patrick’s father. “But I guess they do.”

Curley is a middle linebacker for Texas Tech. Before that, he was a two-way starter at Wagoner High School, having played on the record-breaking 11-man win streak with 48 wins.

Curley’s winning mentality does not stop on the football field.

He was recently awarded the Academic Achievement Award from the Big 12 Conference. It is the conference’s highest academic honor.

He also has a perfect 4.0 G.P.A, majoring in mechanical engineering and minoring in mathematics.

“He’s been on the Deans and Presidents Honor Roll since he was a freshman at Texas Tech. That’s how he was in high school, too. It’s just how he is,” Mike Curley said.

He will be a red-shirt junior this year. Last year, he started on all special teams. Curley is in the No. 2 spot at middle linebacker and playing behind four graduate transfers.

He’s also juggling schoolwork and an internship at an engineering firm.

“There are a lot of people in Wagoner that love high school football. But to see a small percentage actually not leave anything off the field and take it to the next level is a very hard thing to do and not many people achieve it. I can certainly say Patrick has,” Curley said. “He’s not going to stop here. I guarantee you that.”

