Former American-Tribune staffer honored by Coweta volleyball officials, players

Longtime journalist and photographer, Clay William Allen, Jr., was given a Coweta High School sports honor that was well deserved recently.

Allen, Jr., was posthumously inducted into the Coweta Lady Tigers Volleyball Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the school. Accepting the award was Clay’s wife, Mary Kay, son, Scott. Former Wagoner County American-Tribune editor, Christy Wheeland, was also on hand for her former colleague.

Allen was a fixture in Coweta at sports venues from 2005-20 covering the student athletes for the local newspaper. His love for kids and sports was evident not only in his photography, but in his written word as well, Wheeland described.

Over the years, the Wagoner County American-Tribune newspaper won a host of sports coverage, sports writing and photography honors from the Oklahoma Press Association in part because of Allen’s outstanding work. He has beem truly missed.

Coach Tony Martin Ramos was instrumental in bestowing this honor on Allen, who was a mentor and friend to many in the newspaper business, too.

“Clay was truly one of the best,” said Wheeland.

“Clay was always available to help out in any way for the American-Tribune,” said John Ferguson, who was a staff writer during part of Allen’s time with the paper. “Clay did outstanding work during his days at the Okmulgee Times newspaper, too. If you needed any historical sports information, Clay had it or helped track it down willingly.”

Allen set a high standard for all journalists.