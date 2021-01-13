Family members share state champion honors

Gayle Johnson of Wagoner is proud to have four nephews who have won a total of six State Champion rings with the Wagoner Bulldog football program over the years.

With the latest championship won in 2020, Kevin Peterson, Marcus Jones, Nikia Jones and Nikko Jones all share that special honor with one another.

Peterson went on to play collegiate football with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and is currently playing in the National Football League with the Arizona Cardinals. He previously played with the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams.

“The Bulldogs have really made the town of Wagoner proud and we wish them many more wins,” Johnson said. “The year 2020 was really tough on all of us, so it was nice to end the year on a lighter note. Go, Dogs!