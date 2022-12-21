Demolition begins at football stadium Dec 21, 2022 18 min ago 0 1 of 2 The home side center stands and press box are all gone and ready to be replaced. All the new construction is scheduled to be complete by graduation. JOHN FERGUSON photos The new construction will begin as soon the current demolition is complete at the football stadium. JOHN FERGUSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save stand alone pictures of Wagoner Stadium demolition 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Wagoner Lady Bulldogs off to 5-0 start The Wagoner Lady Bulldogs are 5-0 at the Christmas break. The team already owns a Tournament championship and is halfway to joining 15 other g… Muehlenweg makes footnote in Wagoner football history He’ll never be confused for Leo Messi, but Wagoner’s America football kicker, Ethan Muehlenweg, provided the same kind of drama Saturday night… Lady Bulldogs capture rare tourney title; Boys take runner-up HASKELL – It has been a long time since the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs dominated three foes during three games to capture any tournament championsh… Coweta suffers narrow losses in Inola tourney's consolation finals Both the Tigers' boys and girls basketball teams finish the Inola tournament with one-point losses.