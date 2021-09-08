Defending state champs: Coweta Lady Tigers softball looking promising again

The Coweta Lady Tigers softball team is still a very impressive team to watch.

Making it look easy with a record of 14-1 so far this season, the Lady Tigers could very well be another 5A Championship contender. They are, however, a lot younger than last year.

The Lady Tigers have only one senior on the team, first baseman, No. 21 Bailey Cooper. The rest of the team consists of a core group of juniors and sophomores.

Head coach Blake Dunn is going on his second season with the lady Tigers, having joined the squad a year and a half ago. Last year, the team cruised to an 8-3 5A State Championship victory over Midwest City Carl Albert under his watch.

Dunn was also named Tulsa World’s All-World softball coach of the year in February 2020.

“They’re just a tough group of girls,” Dunn said after a blowout win against Edison Sept. 7. “Most of them are experienced. They all played enough softball to know what’s going on. It’s made my job easy.”

Last year, the team went 35-3 with its first two losses occurring the first week of the season to Yukon and Bixby in the Broken Arrow Tournament. The third loss came from Pryor in a district double header prior to regionals.