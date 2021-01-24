Dale Condict on Wagoner recruiting: 'It’s the most bizarre recruiting year I’ve been a part of'

College football’s next signing period starts next Wednesday, Feb. 3.

After winning the Class 4A state title with a senior-heavy team, coach Dale Condict expected it would be the biggest signing day ever for his football program.

It still may be, but the college recruiting season hasn’t gone as Condict projected.

Defensive end Isaac Smith signed with Texas Tech during the early period in December. But interest in the rest of the Bulldogs has been surprisingly slow.

“The most we’ve had in a year previously was five, and I still think we will have 6-to-8 this year,” said Condict, who has led Wagoner to five state titles in the past 10 years. “But it’s the most bizarre recruiting year I’ve been a part of.

“It’s a tough situation for the seniors. I think it’s all because of all the college seniors being offered a chance to come back for another year.”

Running back/safety Braden Drake, the District 4A-3 most valuable player, has one NCAA offer — from Tulsa as a preferred walk-on.