The 2022 football season was a big one for the Wagoner Bulldogs with a sixth State championship in school history.

The game-winning field goal as time expired will be remembered for years to come.

Behind the scene, it was a big time for head coach Dale Condict, too.

Condict's 11-3 record in 2022 jumped him from 19th to 13th among Oklahoma’s winningest football coaches since records have been kept.

The Wagoner coach now has 252 career wins with 60 losses from coaching stints at Comanche and Wagoner.

Condict is just 13 wins away from cracking the top 10 in Oklahoma history.

There are still four active coaches ahead of Condict: No. 1-Mike Snyder, Seminole (382 wins-134 losses); 3-Jim Dixon, Sulphur (351-195); 8-Phil Koons, Ringling (278-68) and 9-Bill Blankenship, Owasso (265-83).

The other coaches in the top 12 are no longer coaching and their won-lost totals remain the same.

There’s more.

Condict is tied for 8th among coaches who have won six championship trophies. Only Bixby’s Loren Montgomery is the other active coach ahead of Condict with eight State crowns.

Overall, there are six former coaches with six or more gold football trophies.

Former Jenks coach Allan Trimble leads all with 13 State titles.

From a purely team standpoint, there are just 15 other schools with more football championships than the Bulldogs. Ada holds the top spot with 19 championships.