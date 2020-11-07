Coweta's Mason earns All State honors, Lady Tigers record exceptional stats

Topping off a special season of 5A Championship fast pitch softball, Coweta Lady Tiger senior shortstop Sherri Mason has been named to the 2020 Large East All State Team. The honor marks one more accolade for the young squad that produced super individual and team numbers on their way to their first championship since 2005.
Mason provided a solid anchor for the infield defense from her shortstop slot. More importantly, she proved to be explosive offensively by leading the Lady Tigers in hits (59), home runs (12), RBIs (42), runs scored (60), stolen bases (33) and season batting average (573).
Those are numbers are hard to imagine considering the competition Coweta faced all season.
Her speed on the bases resulted in several inside-the-park home runs as well as 13 doubles and two triples. She earned 16 walks.
Mason will compete in the 2021 All State Fast Pitch Game June 11-12 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.
First year Head Coach Blake Dunn and assistant coaches Zeke Childress and Steve Dunn did an excellent job of bringing the youngest players along during the season. Statistics for the freshman and sophomores alone attest to what Coweta softball has to look forward to in future.
Heavily dominated by underclassmen talent, sophomore third base starter Kayley Iott and freshman right fielder Dasia Mason led the Lady Tigers in triples with three each. Freshman outfielder Chaney Helton was second in stolen bases (28) and freshman Sierra Soto led the team in getting hit by a pitch (3).
The young team mounted a 24-game winning streak to finish the campaign with the state championship trophy and a 35-3 record. Team statistics are testimony to their overall power.
Coweta established a team batting average of .385, blasting 362 hits compared with allowing opponents just 146. Those 362 hits included 107 extra base hits including 76 doubles, nine triples and 22 home runs.
They recorded 266 runs batted in and scored 307 runs while allowing opponents just 82 runs. The Lady Tigers earned 114 walks and stole 115 bases.
Sophomore and freshmen pitchers working in the circle gave up just 82 runs that included 44 extra base hits and 72 walks. They struck out 177 batters and hit only 16.
On their march to the 5A championship, Coweta lost only three games. Two loses came early to 5A Yukon (5-2) and 6A Bixby (9-4) in the Broken Arrow Tournament and one was to Pryor right before regionals. They responded to the Pryor loss with an 8-2 double header win to wrap up the district championship.
Coweta defeated 6A state tournament qualifiers Owasso (6-5), Deer Creek (8-4) and Jenks (9-2) along with 6A opponents Broken Arrow (6-0) and Sand Springs (5-4, 8-5).
The Lady Tigers won the Northeast Oklahoma Tournament, the Bixby Tournament and 5A Regional Tournament on their way to dominating Midwest City Carl Albert 8-3 for the ultimate 5A State Championship trophy
Sophomore pitchers Braedyn Sheofee and Tarin Robinson were consistent, cool and collected in the circle throughout the season, but rose to the top in the state tournament. Sheofee pitched the full seven-innings of the quarterfinal win over Del City (4-1) and the championship final win (8-3) over Carl Albert.
Robinson went the full seven innings in the semi-final win over Lawton Eisenhower (5-1).
Sheofee finished her season 17-2 with a team leading 74 strike outs. She allowed 76 hits, 38 runs (22 earned), gave up 26 walks and hit four batters.
Robinson finished 14-1 allowing the fewest hits (54) and runs (32) with only 17 earned. She struck out 63 batters, walked 34 and hit four.
Freshman Dasia Mason also worked in the circle, mostly in relief. She finished with a 1-0 record striking out 30 batters, walking only eight, allowing just 10 hits and eight runs (only one earned).
With three juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen returning to the Tiger diamond for 2021, the future could hardly look brighter for Coweta Lady Tiger fast pitch softball.
