Coweta's Mason earns All State honors, Lady Tigers record exceptional stats

Topping off a special season of 5A Championship fast pitch softball, Coweta Lady Tiger senior shortstop Sherri Mason has been named to the 2020 Large East All State Team. The honor marks one more accolade for the young squad that produced super individual and team numbers on their way to their first championship since 2005.

Mason provided a solid anchor for the infield defense from her shortstop slot. More importantly, she proved to be explosive offensively by leading the Lady Tigers in hits (59), home runs (12), RBIs (42), runs scored (60), stolen bases (33) and season batting average (573).

Those are numbers are hard to imagine considering the competition Coweta faced all season.

Her speed on the bases resulted in several inside-the-park home runs as well as 13 doubles and two triples. She earned 16 walks.

Mason will compete in the 2021 All State Fast Pitch Game June 11-12 at Oklahoma Christian University in Edmond.

First year Head Coach Blake Dunn and assistant coaches Zeke Childress and Steve Dunn did an excellent job of bringing the youngest players along during the season. Statistics for the freshman and sophomores alone attest to what Coweta softball has to look forward to in future.