Coweta's Justin Hines captures Class 5A shot put title

Coweta senior Justin Hines won the shot put title with an effort of 53 feet-5 inches in the Class 5A state track and field meet Saturday at Ardmore's Noble Stadium.

Hines, who was eighth in the discus throw, helped the Tigers finish 13th in the team standings.

Coweta's Max Clark was the runner-up in the 400-meter run with a time of 49.45 seconds and Cade Denton was fourth in the 200 dash. The Tigers were sixth in the 4x400 relay.

Coweta finished eighth in the girls' team standings. Hailey Secrest was fourth in the 800 and 1,600 runs. Chaney Helton finished in the 200 dash. Brelee Burcham was fourth in the 3,200 and ninth in the 1,600 runs.

Ryleigh Hale, Alex Harper, Burcham and Secrest were on Coweta's 4x800 relay team that finished second behind Tahlequah.

Harper tied for ninth in the high jump.

Wagoner golfers finish third

Wagoner posted the final round's best score and finished third in the Class 4A girls state golf tournament May 5-6 at Buffalo Rock in Cushing.

Mechelle Vermillion finished sixth with rounds of 88 and 87 for a 175 total to lead Wagoner while teammate Caitlyn Henson tied for ninth at 178.

