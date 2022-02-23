Coweta's Aiyana Perkins learns quickly, qualifies for state wrestling tournament

COWETA — Aiyana Perkins stepped on a wrestling mat for the first time two years ago, and now she is Coweta’s first high school female state qualifier.

Perkins, a freshman, goes to two practices a day — working to catch up to the other girls who have years of experience on her. She’s affiliated with the school program and the Coweta Tigers Wrestling Club.

“I’m grateful, very surprised and honored,” she said as she prepares for the state wrestling tournament that starts Friday at the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City. Perkins (14-3) will face Choctaw's Peyton Hand (16-1) in the quarterfinals that start at 7 p.m.

Knowing she’s the youngest on her team to qualify for state, she’s doing everything in her power to keep her composure. She won’t lie; she’s nervous, but very excited at the same time.

Perkins was the runner-up in the 107-pound class at the East regional last weekend. In the final, Perkins nearly pinned her opponent, Jay's Nevaeh Tagg, in the second period. By the third period, Perkins said she was hanging on to her opponent’s neck for too long. In return, Perkins got pinned on her back, and she couldn’t get up. The score was 4-4 when Perkins was pinned.