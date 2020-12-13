Coweta wrestlers open season at Jay, Collinsville

Coweta Tiger wrestling duals are underway. Action opened in the Jay Bulldog Duals where the Tigers went 4-1 against competition from eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
Completing the week, the Tigers traveled to Collinsville where they lost 41-33. The Cardinals built a 41-3 lead through the first seven weights wrestled, allowing them to forfeit the last six weights and still win the match.
Coweta’s Tucker Collinsworth (113), Brock Hickman (120), Brian Ballard (126) and Brock Roberts (132) all lost their matches with a pin.
Bronson Burcham (138) provided the Tigers with their only win of the night, a 5-4 decision in one extra period.
Mason Kidd (145) was pinned, CJ Clifton (152) lost a major decision 17-4 and Cole Stevens (160) was pinned before Collinsville forfeited the back five weights to end the dual.
“Still do not have our lineup ready. We lost the coin flip at 160 to be the first out or it might have made a difference,” Tiger head coach Gabe Ellis said. “Collinsville is a good team, ranked fifth right now. We have to work to get our lineup solid. Gage (Hamm) is not in the lineup, just coming from football.”
At Jay, the Tigers won matches over Stilwell (64-24), Inola (60-34), Rogers, Ark. (70-12) and Jay (44-37). The lost their match with Bridge Creek, Ark. (50-20).
“We finished in a tie for first place but took second on criteria points,” Ellis said. “(It was) Good competition to open the season. We got to get in lots of matches as we get started.”
At the Bulldog Duals, junior heavyweight Caleb Phillips and freshman Brock Roberts (120) went 5-0 for the Tigers. Seniors Bronson Burcham, Cole Stevens and CJ Clifton all went 4-1, along with freshman Tucker Collinsworth (113) and sophomore Mason Kidd (145).
Due to the cancellation of the Bristow Duals, the Tigers will complete the December portion of their schedule competing in the Cleveland Tournament Friday and Saturday as the various schedules are in constant limbo due to COVID-19 issues.
