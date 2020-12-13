Coweta wrestlers open season at Jay, Collinsville

Coweta Tiger wrestling duals are underway. Action opened in the Jay Bulldog Duals where the Tigers went 4-1 against competition from eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Completing the week, the Tigers traveled to Collinsville where they lost 41-33. The Cardinals built a 41-3 lead through the first seven weights wrestled, allowing them to forfeit the last six weights and still win the match.

Coweta’s Tucker Collinsworth (113), Brock Hickman (120), Brian Ballard (126) and Brock Roberts (132) all lost their matches with a pin.

Bronson Burcham (138) provided the Tigers with their only win of the night, a 5-4 decision in one extra period.

Mason Kidd (145) was pinned, CJ Clifton (152) lost a major decision 17-4 and Cole Stevens (160) was pinned before Collinsville forfeited the back five weights to end the dual.

“Still do not have our lineup ready. We lost the coin flip at 160 to be the first out or it might have made a difference,” Tiger head coach Gabe Ellis said. “Collinsville is a good team, ranked fifth right now. We have to work to get our lineup solid. Gage (Hamm) is not in the lineup, just coming from football.”