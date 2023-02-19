PRYOR — This was supposed to be the year that Collinsville dropped off a bit and other teams in Class 5A had a chance to take over, but while it was much closer than it’s been in the past, in the end, the Cardinals once again emerged as 5A East Regional champions Saturday at the Burdick Center.

After crowning four individual champions, Collinsville won a four-way battle for the title that went down to the final few matches, compiling 173.5 points, just edging second-place Pryor, which ended up with 171.

Coweta, ranked No. 3 in 5A, was a close third with 166.5 and Grove was fourth at 160.

For Coweta, finishing third one week after reaching the 5A dual state final represented another strong weekend. These Tigers had one individual champion (freshman Toby Shipman at 113 pounds) and two runners-up (Mason Kidd at 150 and Deacon Peterson at 285), while qualifying eight wrestlers overall for the state tournament Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City.

“It’s just great there’s some parity right now, it was a four-way battle and it really was down to the last couple of matches,” Coweta coach Gabe Ellis said. “There was matches throughout the tournament that might have won us the tournament, not just the final round – getting falls when you could have, stuff like that makes a difference.

“But for this bunch, we don’t have any frontrunners, so for us to come up here and qualify eight guys, have another one finish sixth, be a hair away from a couple of others, qualify a girl last week (at the girls regional) – we have nine that are qualifiers from Coweta. And coming off the dual state deal, I’ve said we’re more of a dual team, but we had a pretty good tournament, we really did.”

Class 5A East Regional

At Burdick Center, Pryor

Final Team Standings

1. Collinsville, 173.5; 2. Pryor, 171; 3. Coweta, 166.5; 4. Grove, 160; 5. Newcastle, 131; 6. Sapulpa, 125.5; 7. Glenpool, 124; 8. Claremore, 120; 9. Edison, 112; 10. Shawnee, 88.5; 11. Tahlequah, 85.5; 12. Bishop Kelley, 78.5; 13. McAlester, 54; 14. Will Rogers, 43; 15. East Central, 34; 16. Nathan Hale, 13

Championship Finals

113: Shipman (Coweta) dec. Ca. Peper (Sapulpa), 4-3

150: Zickefoose (Claremore) dec. Kidd (Coweta), 6-2

285: Mayberry (East Central) dec. D. Peterson (Coweta), 7-3

Consolation Finals

144: R. Grant (Pryor) p. Ballard (Coweta), 3:12

165: Laverty (Coweta) m.d. Cervantes (Tahlequah), 12-4

215: Fudeyev (Coweta) dec. Mcbee (Collinsville), 3-1

Fifth-place matches

120: Eighinger (Coweta) dec. Mills (Sapulpa), 6-1

138: Roberts (Coweta) p. Lowery (Grove), 1:02

190: Silvan (Rogers) m.d. Maledon (Coweta), 11-2