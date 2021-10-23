Coweta wipes out Shawnee 41-13

“We got a bad taste out of our mouths.”

It was the first thing Coweta coach Tim Harper said after his Coweta Tigers (7-1) blew out the Shawnee Wolves (4-4) on the road 41-13 Friday night. Of course, he’s referring to his team’s lone loss off the season against McAlester the week before, four days after an EF-1 tornado ripped through the community.

This blowout win, at least, solidified their spot in the playoffs. According to Coach Harper, he liked what he saw a lot better offensively, too.

“We played a lot better tonight,” Harper said. “Our pass protection stepped up, and I really liked what we saw out of Lo Lo (Bell) tonight.”

Before taking on Coweta, the Wolves won their last four games, beating Durant, Edison, Will Rogers (Tulsa) and Edison rather handedly.

So let’s walk through it.

Coweta started things out just like how most of their fans would expect them too.