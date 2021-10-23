Coweta wipes out Shawnee 41-13

“We got a bad taste out of our mouths.”
It was the first thing Coweta coach Tim Harper said after his Coweta Tigers (7-1) blew out the Shawnee Wolves (4-4) on the road 41-13 Friday night. Of course, he’s referring to his team’s lone loss off the season against McAlester the week before, four days after an EF-1 tornado ripped through the community.
This blowout win, at least, solidified their spot in the playoffs. According to Coach Harper, he liked what he saw a lot better offensively, too.
“We played a lot better tonight,” Harper said. “Our pass protection stepped up, and I really liked what we saw out of Lo Lo (Bell) tonight.”
Before taking on Coweta, the Wolves won their last four games, beating Durant, Edison, Will Rogers (Tulsa) and Edison rather handedly.
So let’s walk through it.
Coweta started things out just like how most of their fans would expect them too.
In the first three minutes of the game, the Tigers found a way to put points on the board, thanks to a couple of open wide receivers. On a third and six in their first possession, senior quarterback Gage Hamm rips a bullet pass into the hands of senior wide receiver Cade Denton for a 55 - yard touchdown. Then on their second possession, Hamm finds junior Mason Ford for a 33 - yard touchdown. Most people were thinking at this point, it was not looking good for the Wolves.
But don’t speak too soon. Shawnee comes out four minutes later with a 33 - yard quarterback keep by their senior stud, Jaylon Orange, for six points. All of a sudden, it was a ballgame by the end of the first quarter.
It wasn’t until the six minute mark of the second quarter that either team made any real noise. Hamm broke the trend on a third down and found one of his familiar targets open by the left pylon. Hamm threw the ball and completed it to Ford for a 13 - yard touchdown reception. Then, Coweta recovered a Shawnee fumble with three minutes to go and take possession. Immediately following a big run by Hamm, junior tailback Will Mason punched it in for a 1 - yard touchdown.
But wait, Coweta had some more. Hamm found Lo Lo Bell for a huge touchdown ball in the last second before the half.
The Tigers were leading 34-7 at halftime. Now it was becoming a familiar story, similar to the opening minutes.
Following a junior tailback Nate Long touchdown run in the third quarter for 10 yards, Shawnee’s fourth quarter quarterback keep up the middle didn’t really matter. The game was over. The second half was essentially a practice.
Next up for the Tigers: Bishop Kelley at home.
“It will determine whether we play on the road or at home during the playoffs,” Harper said. “We want to be home.”
COWETA 41 SHAWNEE 13
Coweta; 14,21;7;0—;42
Shawnee;7;0;0;6—;13
COW — Denton 55 pass from Hamm (Maledon kick), 10:26
COW — Ford 33 pass from Hamm (Maledon kick), 7:19
SHAW — Orange 33, (Neese kick), 3:06
COW — Ford 12 pass from Hamm (Maledon kick), 6:00
COW — Mason 1 run (Maledon kick), 1:46
COW — Bell 10 pass from Hamm (no kick) 0:00
COW — Long 10 run (Maledon kick), 9:00
SHAW — Rodgers 10 run (Neese kick failed), 3:39