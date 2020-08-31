Coweta wins tourney title, now 13-2 on the year

Digging in at the plate Saturday at Lincoln Christian, the Coweta Lady Tigers defeated the Haskell Lady Haymakers 8-3 to claim the championship of the Northeastern Oklahoma Tournament.
Coweta blasted two home runs and four doubles; recorded seven runs batted in and collected 10 hits in racing to the title. They are now 13-2 for the young season.
Sophomore Braedyn Sheofee went six innings in the circle to claim the win. Tarin Robinson finished the final inning.
Coweta scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead, but Haskell added one run in the top of the second for a 3-3 tie. The Lady Tigers scored four big runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away. They added their final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Highlights at the plate included home runs by Sherri Mason and Bailey Cooper.
“Today was a great day of softball. We overcame a few mistakes, swung the bat well and both pitchers threw well,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said. “Sherri (Mason) and Bailey (Cooper) added big home runs for us and freshman designated player Sierra Soto went two for two at the plate with a walk.
“Opening day on Thursday was a tough day, playing and winning three games, but we were able to overcome mistakes, keep our composure and it paid off for us.”
In the tournament sponsored by Verdigris and Lincoln Christian, the Lady Tigers won four games to advance to the championship game Saturday at Lincoln Christian.
The Lady Tigers defeated Verdigris (5-3), Adair (6-4), Sperry (7-2) and Ketchum (12-0). Sherri Mason blasted home runs in the Adair, Sperry and Ketchum games and Sierra Soto hit a three-run home run against Ketchum.
Against Ketchum, the Lady Tigers had a picture-perfect at bat in the bottom of the first inning. Two big blasts, three-run homers by Sherri Mason and Soto, were framed around five straight singles before the first out. There were two more singles and a home run before the second out and a double, walk and home run to finish off a killer inning.
Coweta hosted Claremore last Tuesday in district action and shut out the Lady Zebras 5-0 with six hits. The Lady Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning after scoring single runs in the first and third innings.
Sheofee went all seven innings on the mound for the win.
With the win, the Lady Tigers moved to 3-0 in 5A-3 district play.
Last Monday, the Lady Tigers made quick work of Tulsa Edison with a 17-0, five-inning, run-rule district victory. Coach Dunn was able to clear the bench as Coweta blasted 16 hits and 16 RBIs. They recorded seven doubles and one home run.
Iott drove the ball deep to centerfield and completed an inside the park home run.
Nine games into the season, Coweta was lighting up the offense with 78 hits recorded including 31 doubles, four triples and two home runs. They have 58 RBI’s, 62 runs scored, 16 walks and 21 stolen bases for a 7-2 overall record and 2-0 start to 5A-3 action. They are batting .295 as a team.
Sherri Mason had eight stolen bases, 12 hits and nine runs scored. Cooper had five doubles and a home run, Dasia Mason had two triples, Iott has 10 RBIs and Sheofee had 8 RBI’s.
Coweta will host Tulsa Kelley for two district games on Thursday, Sept. 3 and travel to Claremore on Tuesday, Sept. 8. On Sept. 10 Coweta will host Tulsa Hale for a double-header as Senior Night is celebrated for the 2020 season.
The Lady Tigers will be compete in the Bixby Tournament Sept. 11 and 12.