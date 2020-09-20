Coweta, Wagoner runners hit the course at Holland Hall meet

Coweta and Wagoner cross country runners squared off against some tough competition at the Holland Hall Meet held Saturday, Sept. 19 in Tulsa.

In varsity girls’ action, the Coweta Lady Tigers finished in fifth place while the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs finished in 20th. Coweta JV girls did not place but ran strong times.

For the boys’ division, Coweta finished in the 17th spot while Wagoner finished 19th. Coweta JV boys earned an eighth place finish while the Bulldog JV team had one runner competing.

Coweta XC coach Mike Wilson applauded his teams for their effort and applauded each individual runner. He said with so many runners, the tough course was a bit crowded.

“Our varsity teams are both where we thought they’d be and we are hoping we can dodge anything that might sideline us,” Wilson said Sunday. “It’s been a crazy year. We do have several girls out with injuries, including one or two on varsity.”

Max Clark, a Coweta JV runner, set a personal record time at the meet.

The Lady Tigers and Tigers will compete this week at the Booker T. Washington Run, planned Thursday at O’Brien Park in Tulsa.