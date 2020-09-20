Coweta, Wagoner runners hit the course at Holland Hall meet

Coweta and Wagoner cross country runners squared off against some tough competition at the Holland Hall Meet held Saturday, Sept. 19 in Tulsa.
In varsity girls’ action, the Coweta Lady Tigers finished in fifth place while the Wagoner Lady Bulldogs finished in 20th. Coweta JV girls did not place but ran strong times.
For the boys’ division, Coweta finished in the 17th spot while Wagoner finished 19th. Coweta JV boys earned an eighth place finish while the Bulldog JV team had one runner competing.
Coweta XC coach Mike Wilson applauded his teams for their effort and applauded each individual runner. He said with so many runners, the tough course was a bit crowded.
“Our varsity teams are both where we thought they’d be and we are hoping we can dodge anything that might sideline us,” Wilson said Sunday. “It’s been a crazy year. We do have several girls out with injuries, including one or two on varsity.”
Max Clark, a Coweta JV runner, set a personal record time at the meet.
The Lady Tigers and Tigers will compete this week at the Booker T. Washington Run, planned Thursday at O’Brien Park in Tulsa.
As for the Wagoner teams, Coach Alan Muehlenweg said the Holland Hall was one of the hardest courses his team will ever run.
“It was definitely a tough meet and literally, 4A, 5A and 6A State Champion teams were there,” Muehlenweg said. “I’m proud of our kids for stepping up.”
The Wagoner coach said Wagoner had some successes in the bottom half of the roster while Albert Garay set a personal record, shaving nearly 20 seconds off of his previous best time.
“It was a good day overall,” he noted. “It seems each week we have a new PR from one of our boys, so that’s exciting!”
Muehlenweg reminded when Wagoner competes in 4A meets, they are two mile distances. The Holland Hall meet is a 3.2 mile course with lots of very steep hills.
“We’ve been Training at Western Hills to prepare, but it’s always different,” he said. “These were not quite as long as western hills, but definitely steeper.”
The Wagoner XC teams will resume action this Saturday at Sand Springs.
The following individual results have been posted from the Holland Hall Meet:
Coweta Varsity Girls - Brelee Burcham, 20:35.65, 11th; Hailey Secrest, 20:52.16, 18th; Macey Brooks, 21:30.75, 26th; Ryleigh Hale, 22:39.87, 44th; Anna Patterson, 23:22.25, 62nd; Riley Buthod, 23:33.74, 71st and Angel Whisman, 24:49.8, 102nd.
Wagoner Varsity Girls - Jillian Strange, 23:35.31, 72nd; Maggie Wheeler, 25:06.33, 111th; Serenity Eaton, 26:55.56, 134th; Elizabeth Cantrell, 27:10.02, 136th; Presley Miller, 29:14.02, 158th and Faith Honeycutt, 42:18.03, 178th.
Coweta JV Girls – Kyliee Addington, 24:45.28, 15th; Kealyn Morrison, 3235.89, 98th; Jayden McMahan, 32:48.93, 100th.
Coweta Varsity Boys - Jaron Meadows, 19:02.12, 78th; Kyle Newell, 19:23.90, 92nd; Colin Neff, 19:29.94, 99th; Shane Borszich, 19:48.99, 110th; Wyatt Fincher, 20:18.60, 130th; Samuel Wood, 20:27.78, 132nd; Wyatt Boomershine, 21:31.97, 158th.
Wagoner Varsity Boys - John Vunetich, 16:58.20, 12th; Albert Garay, 19:06.96, 84th; James Coward, 19:36.13, 101st; Anthony Ripp, 20:50.28, 148th Richie Hardin, 21:08.14, 152nd; Gabriel Alsip, 23:14.48, 182nd.
Coweta JV Boys - Max Clark, 19:52.45, 39th; Layton Haught, 20:27.33, 55th; Avan Doeksen, 20:42.03, 63rd; Parker Stephens, 22:08.59, 98th; Madix Swalley, 23:03.53, 125th; Matthew Griebel, 24:30.91, 153rd; Camden Davis, 24:45.17, 157th; Tyler Bell, 24:55.62, 163rd; Jonathon Mills, 24:55.82, 165th; Lane Fincher, 25:22.95, 175th; Ian Morrison, 26:06.44, 189th and Damien Robinson, 29:30.45, 216th.
Wagoner JV Boys – Dominique Chumley, 28:36.42, 210th.
