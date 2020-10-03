Coweta Volleyball splits with Bartlesville, Ponca City

Working their way toward 5A regional action, Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball hosted the Bartlesville Lady Bruins Thursday at the I-High Gym and quickly ran into a battle. Bartlesville won three straight sets, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-19 to win 3-0.
All three sets were competitive for Coweta. The Lady Tigers just could not overcome the 6A team in the final points of each set.
“We played a great competitive game. They were better than us that night,” Head coach Tony Ramos said Friday. “We had our chances, but our passing game was not on point. We made too many errors and played lots of plays out of system. I have to give credit to Bartlesville, they have been playing well and they gave us their best game.”
Coweta’s coach said one thing the team needs to work on is its mental toughness at the end of sets and games.
“We have struggled at times with this. If we figure this out, play our game to the best of our abilities and don't put any more pressure on ourselves, we should be fine,” Ramos continued. “We know how to compete and we know what we need to do to be successful. We just need to trust the process and execute.”
Coweta had four serving aces, 28 kills, two blocks, 26 assists and 40 digs against Bartlesville.
Alexxia Mercer led with three serving aces and tied with twin sister, Allyson, on kills, with eight each. Kaycee Stiles led in digs with 15 and Kamryn Lydens led with 10 assists.
Earlier in the week, Coweta hosted 6A Ponca City and quickly sent the Wildcats home with a 3-0 loss. The Lady Tigers combined for 33 kills, eight serving aces and 73 digs on the way to victory.
Lady Tigers won 25-22 in a well contested first set before pulling away for 25-6 and 25-15 wins to seal the night.
Alex Harper led the way in kills with 11 and Grace Mercer led in blocks with four. Kamryn Lydens led in assists with 17 and Kaycee Stiles led with 33 digs and three serving aces.
With the win, Coweta moves to 17-6 on the season and is currently sitting 4-0 in Metro Lakes Conference action.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Tulsa East Central on Oct. 8 for non-conference action. A Metro Lakes Conference make-up match with Claremore has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 9 at the I-High Gym.
Class 5A Regional Tournament play is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 12 at a site to be determined.
