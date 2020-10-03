Coweta Volleyball splits with Bartlesville, Ponca City

Working their way toward 5A regional action, Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball hosted the Bartlesville Lady Bruins Thursday at the I-High Gym and quickly ran into a battle. Bartlesville won three straight sets, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-19 to win 3-0.

All three sets were competitive for Coweta. The Lady Tigers just could not overcome the 6A team in the final points of each set.

“We played a great competitive game. They were better than us that night,” Head coach Tony Ramos said Friday. “We had our chances, but our passing game was not on point. We made too many errors and played lots of plays out of system. I have to give credit to Bartlesville, they have been playing well and they gave us their best game.”

Coweta’s coach said one thing the team needs to work on is its mental toughness at the end of sets and games.

“We have struggled at times with this. If we figure this out, play our game to the best of our abilities and don't put any more pressure on ourselves, we should be fine,” Ramos continued. “We know how to compete and we know what we need to do to be successful. We just need to trust the process and execute.”

Coweta had four serving aces, 28 kills, two blocks, 26 assists and 40 digs against Bartlesville.