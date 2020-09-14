 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coweta Volleyball seniors applauded

Coweta Volleyball seniors applauded

Only $5 for 5 months

Coweta Tiger Volleyball honored four veteran senior players prior to their Sept. 8 match with Collinsville . Each player was presented with a large balloon number and sack of goodies.

All four of these seniors have been very much a part of establishing the Lady Tigers as an annual contender for the Class 5A State Tournament the past few years.

Honorees included libero Kaycee Stiles, along with her parents Tammy and Andy Stiles; Jaylynn Peck, along with her parents Julia Morrison and Justin Peck and twins Allyson and Alexxia Mercer, with their parents Stephanie Lee and Brett Mercer.

Seniors playing for the Collinsville Lady Cardinals were also recognized with a flower.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News