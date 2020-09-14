Coweta Volleyball seniors applauded

Four Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball seniors were honored last week during Annual Senior Night Celebrations before their match with Collinsville. From left are Allyson Mercer, Jaylynn Peck, Kaycee Stiles and Alexxia Mercer.
Coweta Lady Tiger libero Kaycee Stiles (5) was escorted by her parents and sister for 2020 Senior Night Celebrations last week. From left are Tammy Stiles, Heather Stiles and Andy Stiles.
Lady Tiger senior Jaylynn Peck (7) was escorted by her parents, Justin Peck and Julie Morrison, during 2020 Senior Night celebration held before the Collinsville match.
Coweta Lady Tiger senior twins Alexxia (3) and Allyson (10) Mercer were escorted by their parents, Stephanie Lee and Brett Mercer, during 2020 Senior Night celebration before the Collinsville match.
Coweta Tiger Volleyball honored four veteran senior players prior to their Sept. 8 match with Collinsville . Each player was presented with a large balloon number and sack of goodies.
All four of these seniors have been very much a part of establishing the Lady Tigers as an annual contender for the Class 5A State Tournament the past few years.
Honorees included libero Kaycee Stiles, along with her parents Tammy and Andy Stiles; Jaylynn Peck, along with her parents Julia Morrison and Justin Peck and twins Allyson and Alexxia Mercer, with their parents Stephanie Lee and Brett Mercer.
Seniors playing for the Collinsville Lady Cardinals were also recognized with a flower.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!