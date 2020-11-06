Coweta volleyball posts impressive 2020 statistics

Stiles finished her 2020 campaign with 37 aces, six kills, six assists and 527 digs. Alexxia Mercer had 40 serving aces, 223 kills, 18 blocks, three assists and 113 digs.

Allyson Mercer recorded 32 serving aces this season along with 188 kills, 34 blocks, 263 assists and 172 digs. Peck finished with 103 digs this season.

Six juniors will return to provide the leadership and guidance for the Lady Tigers next season. Alex Harper led the team with 41 serving aces, Madison Swift led in blocks (46) and Kamryn Lydens led in assists (316). Swift also leads the overall career totals for the Lady Tigers with 112 blocks.

Harper also finished this season with 148 kills, one block, two assists and 113 digs. Swift had six serving aces, 121 kills, 21 assists and 47 digs while Lydens had 28 serving aces, two kills and 94 digs.

Jamie Sweetin had nine serving aces, two kills, three assists and 162 digs. Grace Meeker had five serving aces, 18 kills, 25 blocks, one assist and 31 digs while Lillie McColpin had 19 serving aces, 16 kills, 44 blocks and 44 digs.

Also figuring in the action this season were two sophomores. Erica Stehm had seven serving aces, 12 kills, one assist and eight digs and Taylor Welborn with seven serving aces, 26 assists and five digs.

With six seasoned seniors for 2021, the Lady Tigers are expected to once again contend for a return to playoff action. Their schedule should be packed with tough regular season competition and very competitive tournaments.

