Coweta volleyball posts impressive 2020 statistics

The Coweta Lady Tigers were oh, so very close to reaching the 5A State Volleyball Championship Finals. They battled back and forth for four sets with playoff tradition rich Mount Saint Mary’s in the semi-finals before they lost momentum in the fifth frame to fall 15-5.
This was their third straight trip to state.
Earlier in the season, Coweta defeated Mount Saint Mary’s 2-0 in the Catoosa Tournament.
The Lady Tigers framed their 2020 season around tough, proven competition. They honed their skills throughout the campaign, rolled through a home regional and reached the state semi-finals for the second time in three seasons.
They did so under the constant threat of the COVID-19 pandemic looming over all teams.
Fifth year Head Coach Tony Ramos and his Lady Tigers completed a 19-7 season and won their sixth straight Metro Lakes Conference Championship. Ramos, with a career record of 113-39, was joined this season by assistant coaches Lucius Littlejohn and Jennifer Edwards.
Four solid, hard-working and experienced seniors completing their Lady Tiger careers are libero Kaycee Stiles, twins Alexxia Mercer and Allyson Mercer and Jaylynn Peck.
Stiles led the Lady Tigers in digs with 527 and Alexxia Mercer led in kills with 223. Mercer also led the team in career kills (503), while Stiles led with 76 career serving aces and digs (1,183). Allyson Mercer led in career assists (289).
Stiles finished her 2020 campaign with 37 aces, six kills, six assists and 527 digs. Alexxia Mercer had 40 serving aces, 223 kills, 18 blocks, three assists and 113 digs.
Allyson Mercer recorded 32 serving aces this season along with 188 kills, 34 blocks, 263 assists and 172 digs. Peck finished with 103 digs this season.
Six juniors will return to provide the leadership and guidance for the Lady Tigers next season. Alex Harper led the team with 41 serving aces, Madison Swift led in blocks (46) and Kamryn Lydens led in assists (316). Swift also leads the overall career totals for the Lady Tigers with 112 blocks.
Harper also finished this season with 148 kills, one block, two assists and 113 digs. Swift had six serving aces, 121 kills, 21 assists and 47 digs while Lydens had 28 serving aces, two kills and 94 digs.
Jamie Sweetin had nine serving aces, two kills, three assists and 162 digs. Grace Meeker had five serving aces, 18 kills, 25 blocks, one assist and 31 digs while Lillie McColpin had 19 serving aces, 16 kills, 44 blocks and 44 digs.
Also figuring in the action this season were two sophomores. Erica Stehm had seven serving aces, 12 kills, one assist and eight digs and Taylor Welborn with seven serving aces, 26 assists and five digs.
With six seasoned seniors for 2021, the Lady Tigers are expected to once again contend for a return to playoff action. Their schedule should be packed with tough regular season competition and very competitive tournaments.
