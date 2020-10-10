Coweta Volleyball claims Metro Lakes Conference crown

Working the final week of the regular season, the Coweta Lady Tigers defeated Claremore 3-0 on Oct. 6 to secure their ninth straight Metro Lakes Conference championship.
Coweta had set scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-15 for the win.
The Lady Tigers had seven serving aces, 31 kills, eight block, 25 assists and 49 digs.
Leading the way individually were Alexxia Mercer with 12 kills, Kamryn Lydens with 15 assists, Madison Swift with three blocks and Kaycee Stiles with three serving aces and 19 digs.
“It was a great game. We started slow and flat footed and recognized that mid-way through the first set. I made some adjustments to the line up during the second and third sets. Those changes were good for us,” Head Coach Tony Ramos said.
On Thursday, the Lady Tigers completed the regular season by hosting Tulsa East Central. Coweta won 3-0 to complete a 19-7 regular season.
The Lady Cardinals had their Senior Night game cancelled on Oct. 6. Therefore, Coweta volleyball stepped up and provided a Senior Night experience for East Central seniors Yanela Trejo, Paulina Camarillo and Mary Hitz prior to the match.
The visiting seniors were presented with flowers and balloon bouquets and were introduced along with their parents.
Ramos opened the East Central game resting most of the regular starters. This gave some of the younger players a chance to compete at the varsity level. They won the first set 25-13, but the second set proved more of a challenge. Coweta escaped with a 25-22 win.
Varsity athletes came to the court for the third set and quickly rolled to a 25-7 win to finish off the 3-0 victory.
Junior outside hitter Alex Harper led the Lady Tigers with three serving aces and 12 kills. Jamie Sweetin led in digs (18), Lydens led in assists (7) and Lillie McColpin led in blocks (3).
“It was a good win for Coweta,” Ramos said. “We will be back on the court Sunday for practice to get ready for regionals.”
Coweta will host a 5A Regional Tournament on Monday, Oct. 12 and compete with Duncan, Claremore and Tulsa Hale. The winner will earn a trip to the 5A State Tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!