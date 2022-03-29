Coweta varsity baseball focused on pitching, finishing games for season remainder

The game of baseball is known to have up and down moments at all levels, whether it’s in the pros or little league. The Coweta varsity baseball team (7-7) is no different.

The Tigers are undoubtedly young in the 2022 season, with only three seniors on the roster. Like most young teams, the future is promising. But right now, head coach Mason Stookey is focused on the little things.

“We have to do better on the mound. That’s been our downfall all year,” Stookey said after a 15-8 home loss against non-district opponent, Salina, on March 28. “We also need to finish games. There’s times when we play clean baseball up until the fifth or sixth inning, and then we just lay an egg.”

Getting past the growing pains will be a challenge, but Stookey said it’s very doable. It’s going to take everyone on his roster to get dialed in — especially during the last three weeks of the season. It’s going to take young guys on the mound to be tuned in to the coaches at practice, so they can add depth to the pitching roster.

Luckily for Stookey, his team’s strengths stem from the staff, and his coachable athletes.

“We’ve got a good group of guys here. My staff does an extremely good job in taking care of them and prepared to go play,” Stookey said.

But in the same breath, that’s also where weakness arises, he explained.

“We got a good group of guys but my middle infields are the guys with the most experience on the field, and they’ve only had one year of varsity experience,” he said.

The Tigers are led by seniors Kade Williams, Michael Fletcher and Tommy Cehand. The rest are a couple juniors, a plethora of sophomores, and as Stookey calls, “a producing freshmen” on the varsity squad. Remember, most of that experience —one year of varsity time — comes from the infield.

Production from the young guys, and leadership from the older guys, will be key to a strong remainder of the season, he said. Then it’s all about practice in the off-season.

“Everybody else on the field is all new,” Stookey said. “Getting those guys rolling in the right direction will be important. Like I said, the staff does a good job in handling those guys so we’re going to continue to roll.”

