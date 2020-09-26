Coweta triumphs over Tulsa Edison, 56-7

The Coweta Tigers totally dominated defending 5A-3 champion Tulsa Edison Friday night at East Central Stadium in Tulsa. The Tigers scored eight straight touchdowns after falling behind on the first possession to open district competition with a 56-7 triumph.
The originally scheduled home game was played at East Tulsa Stadium at East Central High School as the Tiger are unable to use Tiger Field due to a wreck that scattered glass and pieces of bleachers across the north end of the field.
Junior quarterback Gage Hamm completed 12 of 18 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in leading the charge.
William Mason rushed six times for 46 yards and a touchdown. Mason Ford carried four times for 43 yards and a touchdown and Wesley Spohn carried 5 times for 38 yards to balance the ground game.
Tight end Gunnar McCollough caught three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while Brent Barlow caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.
“Another road win, you played with a lot of heart last half. Believe in yourselves every play and play hard for 48 minutes,” Head Coach Tim Harper said to his team after the game. “Stay away from COVID-19 because we want to play every minute we can. Remember our goal, ‘One Step at a Time’.”
Game action in the first half was totally disjointed as game officials threw 18 flags. Edison was penalized 12 times for 132 yards and Coweta was penalized six times for 81 yards. Each team also lost two fumbles and the Tigers had a pass interception, but Coweta led 21-7 at intermission.
Sophomore all-purpose back Mason Ford said, “When we get off to a poor start in a game, we always find a way to turn it around and really get it together later in the game.”
A special treat was having the 5A State Champion Tiger Pride Band at the game for the first time this season. What a difference they make in the atmosphere of the game. They performed at halftime.
Coweta’s two fumble recoveries were made by Wiley Holmes and Cade Conner.
First half scoring included a Hamm pass to McCollough for 36 yards; a 13-yard run by Barlow and a 5-yard run by Ford.
Returning to the field for the second half, the Tiger received the kickoff and a Tiger mauling was set to begin. Scoring five touchdowns, it was a totally different power on the field compared to first half action.
Ford started the scoring parade by going 78 yards on a Hamm pass, McCollough took a Hamm pass 51 yards and Ford added a 57-yard score on a pass from Hamm. Na’Kylan Starks ran 12 yards to score and William Mason finished it off with a 13-yard run.
Brody Rucker kicked five of six extra points and Parker Stevens kicked the final two extra points.
Barlow also scored a two-point conversion on a pass from Hamm.
Next Friday, Coweta will celebrate Homecoming 2020 when they host the Tulsa Will Rogers
Ropers at Broken Arrow Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m. A homecoming queen and king will be crowned during a pre-game ceremony.
Coweta’s home varsity games continue to be played on the road until repairs can be made to Tiger Field following an August accident.
One highlight overlooked in the Coweta-Muskogee coverage last week was the final Rougher possession. Sophomore Tiger defender Wyatt Holmes recover a fumble in the final two minutes to seal the final score.
In other Week 4 district action, Tulsa East Central defeated Tulsa Will Rogers 57-24 and Tulsa Kelley defeat McAlester, 17-14.
The Ropers were 0-10 a year ago and have not won a district title since 1973. Top players include Edrience Anderson, TE (6-5, 190 so.); Kennan Bruce, DT (6-1, 315 sr.); Gerald Crooms, S (5-8, 175 sr.); Macuric Demry, RB, WR, CB (5-8, 165 jr.); Rashaun Jamison, WR (6-1, 170, jr.) and Ratterius King, RB (5-10, 195, sr.)
