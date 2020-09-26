Coweta triumphs over Tulsa Edison, 56-7

The Coweta Tigers totally dominated defending 5A-3 champion Tulsa Edison Friday night at East Central Stadium in Tulsa. The Tigers scored eight straight touchdowns after falling behind on the first possession to open district competition with a 56-7 triumph.

The originally scheduled home game was played at East Tulsa Stadium at East Central High School as the Tiger are unable to use Tiger Field due to a wreck that scattered glass and pieces of bleachers across the north end of the field.

Junior quarterback Gage Hamm completed 12 of 18 passes for 350 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in leading the charge.

William Mason rushed six times for 46 yards and a touchdown. Mason Ford carried four times for 43 yards and a touchdown and Wesley Spohn carried 5 times for 38 yards to balance the ground game.

Tight end Gunnar McCollough caught three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns while Brent Barlow caught three passes for 83 yards and a touchdown.

“Another road win, you played with a lot of heart last half. Believe in yourselves every play and play hard for 48 minutes,” Head Coach Tim Harper said to his team after the game. “Stay away from COVID-19 because we want to play every minute we can. Remember our goal, ‘One Step at a Time’.”