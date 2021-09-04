Coweta topples over Wagoner in county rivalry: "This was a long time coming," says coach

It became clear as day Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Coweta is sick and tired of being the underdog.

The Tigers can officially say their losing streak against the Wagoner Bulldogs is over after a 37-13 victory.

Coweta head coach Tim Harper said he felt numb after the game.

“It’s been a long time coming. They whipped us in junior high the other night,” Harper said. "We feel like we still have a lot of improvements to do but we have a great group of kids – especially these seniors.”

To start things off, Wagoner won the toss and Coweta took first possession. Junior Na’Kylan Starks continued to do his thing with a couple good catches early on, but nothing extravagant. In fact, there were a handful of Wagoner defensive penalties that hurt them from a yardage standpoint. Neither squad could capitalize early.

Wagoner’s defense still packed a punch though. Wagoner offensive linebacker Witt Edwards was all up in Tigers quarterback Gage Hamm’s face. Wagoner Quarterback Gabe Rodriguez looked sharp on a 20-yard run through the middle with a couple minutes left. They were all good plays here and there, but still not enough to put points on the board.

The second quarter was single handedly Coweta’s shining moment.