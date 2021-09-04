Coweta topples over Wagoner in county rivalry: "This was a long time coming," says coach

It became clear as day Friday night at Tiger Stadium. Coweta is sick and tired of being the underdog.
The Tigers can officially say their losing streak against the Wagoner Bulldogs is over after a 37-13 victory.
Coweta head coach Tim Harper said he felt numb after the game.
“It’s been a long time coming. They whipped us in junior high the other night,” Harper said. "We feel like we still have a lot of improvements to do but we have a great group of kids – especially these seniors.”
To start things off, Wagoner won the toss and Coweta took first possession. Junior Na’Kylan Starks continued to do his thing with a couple good catches early on, but nothing extravagant. In fact, there were a handful of Wagoner defensive penalties that hurt them from a yardage standpoint. Neither squad could capitalize early.
Wagoner’s defense still packed a punch though. Wagoner offensive linebacker Witt Edwards was all up in Tigers quarterback Gage Hamm’s face. Wagoner Quarterback Gabe Rodriguez looked sharp on a 20-yard run through the middle with a couple minutes left. They were all good plays here and there, but still not enough to put points on the board.
The second quarter was single handedly Coweta’s shining moment.
With about nine minutes left in the quarter, Hamm had a 3- yard run on the left side for the Tigers first touchdown of the game. Just minutes later, Junior tight end William Mason pounded it in for a 31-yard touchdown. Then a minute after that, Junior Mason Ford had his shot and — making it look rather easy— scored a touchdown with a 31-yard reception into the end zone. The 2-point conversion afterward was no good. 19 points in one quarter. The Tigers were feeling it. So were the fans. The stadium was roaring with excitement.
It must have been a rough locker room talk because Wagoner looked like they turned the light bulb on in the beginning of the third quarter.
Bulldogs quarterback Gabe Rodriguez turned up with a 54-yard run into the end zone for Wagoner’s first touchdown of the game, just two minutes into the quarter. Everyone would agree it looked nice, but Coweta was far from over in the scoring department.
An interception from endzone territory brought Coweta in great field positioning for another score. Starks capitalized and scored a 7-yd run into the end zone, with five minutes left in the quarter. They kept it going with a successful 2-point conversion. 27-7 at Tiger Stadium. Coweta fans were not worried.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, the ball went flying into the hands of Starks on the far end right side of the field. The crowd went ecstatic, but also started to get very comfortable. 34-7 Tigers. It looked more and more like Wagoner was going to experience their first blowout in a long time.
At this point, the Bulldogs were clearly losing steam. Their body language said it all. It’s hard to fathom after going 14-0 last season and getting to a fifth consecutive championship under head coach Dale Condict.
The Bulldogs did however, lose 24 seniors from last year’s squad. Some even dubbed that team as one of the best defensive groups in Wagoner history.
Coweta simply looked like the better team, offensively and defensively. They also happened to come off a win against OKC McGuinness. The Tigers avenged its 39-12 quarterfinal loss last year with a 35-28 win in that game.
Wagoner even decided to go all out in the last play of the game – and scored a touchdown.
“We got to stay hungry. It’s a long season and a long grind. We can’t ask any more from these kids. They gave us everything they got,” Harper said.