Coweta to host 5A Regional Volleyball Tournament on Oct. 12

Coweta Lady Tiger volleyball has been selected to host one of eight 5A Regional Tournaments Monday, Oct. 12 at the I-High gymnasium. The Lady Tigers are the top seed and will host Duncan, Claremore and Tulsa Hale.

The first game at 4:30 p.m. will feature Coweta against the lowest ranked of the three other teams. The second semi-final match is set for 6 p.m.

The regional championship will follow at 7:30 p.m. and the winner advances to the 5A State Tournament.

The 5A state tournament will open Monday, Oct. 19 at Shawnee High School for quarterfinal and semi-final rounds. Championship finals will be played at Choctaw High School on Tuesday, Oct. 20.