Coweta Tigers pick up win in Kansas, defeat Frontenac 34-13

The Coweta Tigers made a successful trip across the Kansas state line to test Frontenac on Friday, coming away with a 34-13 victory. The Tigers rode the arm and legs of junior quarterback Gage Hamm who threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more scores to seal the win.
Connecting with sophomore multi-purpose back Mason Ford, Hamm delivered four catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns, including a 98-yarder in the second quarter. Ford followed that with a 50-yard touchdown reception later in the period.
Sophomore Na’Kylan Starks caught the third touchdown on a 48-yard pass and catch.
Hamm scored on a two-yard run and a four-yard run for the Tigers. Brody Rucker kicked two extra points and Hamm connected with Gunnar McCullough after the fourth touchdown for a two-point conversion.
“It was good to get a win!” Head Coach Tim Harper said. “I’m proud of the kids’ efforts, but there is a lot of improvement still to be had. We must get better in a hurry against a talented Muskogee team.”
Coweta is faced with a real field problem this season. The turf at Tiger Field near the north end zone is currently unusable following a bizarre pickup crash in August. Shattered glass and metal fragments remain embedded in the rubber.
School officials are working with insurance adjustors to determine how best to proceed with turf cleaning or removal.
The Sept. 18 home opener with the Muskogee Roughers will be played in Muskogee.
At Frontenac, the Tigers got their offense on track after being shut out in the season opener at Wagoner. Hamm completed 13 of 21 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, according to information provided by Tiger sideline statistician Roy Bradshaw.
Ford was the top receiver with four catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns. Starks had one catch for his 48-yard touchdown and Gunnar McCollough caught four passes for 45 yards.
Nate Maledon had one reception for 22 yards, Brent Barlow recorded two catches for 18 yards and Cadence Denton had one catch for 12 yards.
Starks led the Tigers in rushing with six carries for 66 yards, followed by Hamm with nine carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns. McCollough carried three times for 14 yards.
Justice Grammar had one carry for three yards, William Mason carried three times for six yards and Nate Long had one carry for no gain.
Muskogee will host Coweta on Sept. 18. The Roughers are 0-2 after losing 20-13 to Oklahoma City McGuinness 20-13 in their opener and 41-0 to Bentonville West in their second venture. The 5A Roughers finished 8-3 in 2019 and have speed and talent that the Tigers will have to be ready for.
Top talent includes Ty Williams (QB/FS), 6-1, 200-pound senior, who is committed to Oklahoma State University as a three-star prospect. He accounted for more than 2,200 total yards last season with 14 interceptions.
Other players of interest include Caleb Webb (LB), 5-11, 215-pound senior; Isaiah Givens (RB/SS), 6-0, 200-pound junior and Darian Davis (LB), 6-2, 200-pound senior.
In other area action of interest, Wagoner defeated 5A Tahlequah 22-10 Friday night while Tulsa Edison destroyed Tulsa Memorial, 53-8. Tulsa Kelley defeated OKC McGuinness 35-21 and Glenpool defeated Durant, 20-0.
The Coweta Tigers will host the Tulsa Edison Eagles on Sept. 25 as District 5A-3 action opens and the race to the playoffs begins.
