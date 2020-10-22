Coweta Tigers pack their bags, live large on the road

The games get bigger from here. If the Tigers prevail over Shawnee, they would set up a blockbuster matchup at No. 1 Bishop Kelley next week likely to decide the District 5A-3 championship.

With a premier quarterback (junior Gage Hamm), a bona fide deep threat (sophomore Mason Ford) and a strong senior supporting cast, the Tigers seem positioned for a long postseason run.

“It’s been a different year, but we could still make it a special one,” Stidham said. “We have the potential to do as much as we want.”

Presiding over this drama is second-year head coach Tim Harper, a bivocational Southern Baptist minister who arrived in June 2019 after coaching football in Arkansas for 25 years.

Harper, who guided Arkansas schools Mena and Des Arc to state runner-up finishes, considers himself blessed to serve a congregation of 80 to 100 in Webbers Falls (about 45 miles from Coweta).

He said there isn't that much difference between a coach and preacher.

“Both have to get people to do things they don’t want to do so they can be better at what they want to be. Or, they have to get them to stop doing things that are keeping them from being their best,” he said with a chuckle.