Coweta Tigers pack their bags, live large on the road

Odysseus might have been the road-weariest warrior of all time.
Bored with fighting the 10-year Trojan War, the legendary Ithacan king devised the wooden-horse gambit that helped end it all. But a curse forced him to wander the seas for another 10 years before returning home.
The Coweta Tigers haven’t been away quite that long. But it might seem like it at times. Extensive damage to Tiger Field, caused by an errant motorist on Aug. 28, has made it impossible for them to play at home all season.
When they host Shawnee's Wolves at Bixby’s Lee Snider Field on Friday night, it will be their eighth game this season played outside Coweta and the fourth scheduled home game in an alternate venue.
Coupled with coronavirus concerns and all that went on with school cancellation last spring, “it really has been a huge heartbreaker,” senior defensive end Justin Hines said.
“You’ll never get to experience the same kind of crowd by not playing at home. But this team has stayed together and fought through the challenge,” Hines said.
That's the good news. The Class 5A No. 5 Tigers aren’t only surviving, they’re thriving. Since an opening loss at archrival 4A No. 1 Wagoner, they’ve run off six straight wins.
At McAlester last week, they rallied to pull out a 20-17 triumph, called by senior linebacker Jaxson Stidham “the biggest (Coweta) win in years."
The games get bigger from here. If the Tigers prevail over Shawnee, they would set up a blockbuster matchup at No. 1 Bishop Kelley next week likely to decide the District 5A-3 championship.
With a premier quarterback (junior Gage Hamm), a bona fide deep threat (sophomore Mason Ford) and a strong senior supporting cast, the Tigers seem positioned for a long postseason run.
“It’s been a different year, but we could still make it a special one,” Stidham said. “We have the potential to do as much as we want.”
Presiding over this drama is second-year head coach Tim Harper, a bivocational Southern Baptist minister who arrived in June 2019 after coaching football in Arkansas for 25 years.
Harper, who guided Arkansas schools Mena and Des Arc to state runner-up finishes, considers himself blessed to serve a congregation of 80 to 100 in Webbers Falls (about 45 miles from Coweta).
He said there isn't that much difference between a coach and preacher.
“Both have to get people to do things they don’t want to do so they can be better at what they want to be. Or, they have to get them to stop doing things that are keeping them from being their best,” he said with a chuckle.
Harper knew little about Oklahoma football. His reason for coming was financial. After qualifying for early teacher retirement in Arkansas, he’s able to earn a second paycheck here.
When he asked famed Greenwood (Arkansas) coach Rick Jones about the Coweta job, Jones, a former head coach at Union, Broken Arrow and Edmond Memorial, said it was a good place to be.
Harper won over his new players with a combination of old-school toughness, inspirational leadership and a keen sense of when to have fun. So far, everybody has bought in.
Before their 42-21 first-round playoff upset at Tahlequah last year, he fired up the underdog Tigers with a David-and-Goliath story. Afterward, he brought out a boom box and danced and sang to music by the rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony.
"Coach knows how to get us ready," said senior outside linebacker Gunnar McCollough, who had the clinching interception at McAlester.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Hamm gives Harper a potent engine to drive an offense averaging more than 400 yards per game — a double-barreled threat with a sense of occasion.
When the Tigers trailed McAlester 14-0 in the second quarter, Hamm bolted 40 yards out of the pocket for a touchdown. In the third quarter, he scrambled for 14 yards on fourth-and-10, setting up the first of two second-half scores as the Tigers rallied from a 17-7 deficit.
Hamm has passed for 1,396 yards, rushed for 418 yards and accounted for 22 TDs in his second starting season. He’s also developed a calm, cool demeanor after admittedly getting frustrated last year when things went wrong.
Harper calls his quarterback "Chill."
The speedy Ford was averaging 25.3 yards per reception before being limited to seven catches for 31 yards at McAlester. But he had a crucial fourth-down grab in the deciding TD drive and scored on a 5-yard run with 3:15 left.
On his preseason questionnaire, Harper wrote one word beside Ford's name: "Explosive."
On Aug. 28, Harper and his wife were driving home from watching a Webbers Falls scrimmage when one of his players phoned to tell him about a wreck at the football field.
Two young men in a Ford F-150, driving along State Highway 51, had jumped a fence northeast of the stadium, crashed through another chain-link fence and drove through the bandstand bleacher on the north end of the field, leaving the bleacher with a gaping hole and structurally unsound.
The front of the demolished vehicle finally came to rest at the 7-yard line, but not before scattering tiny pieces of broken glass and twisted metal through 30 to 40 yards of artificial turf.
Efforts to remove the dangerous debris delayed hopes for an early return to the stadium. Last week, it was finally decided that the turf would have to be replaced altogether, with work to begin soon.
Coweta is scheduled to host Durant for Senior Night on Nov. 6 and the Tigers are hoping to finally get to play a home game.
But if it doesn't happen, Hines said the Tigers have the next best thing. Coweta fans are hitting the road in numbers.
"It feels great to come out and have more people in the stands than the other team. We couldn't ask for more," he said. When the momentum changed at McAlester, he said, "our fans started going crazy. It changed the whole atmosphere."'
High school football: Staff picks for Week 8 games
Week 8 high school football
Norman North at Union
Yukon at Jenks
Broken Arrow at Edmond Santa Fe
Owasso at Mustang
Booker T. Washington at Ponca City
Pryor at Sapulpa
Durant at Rogers
Bishop Kelley at East Central
McAlester at Edison
Tahlequah at Glenpool
Bristow at Skiatook
Oologah at Wagoner
Miami at Catoosa
Central at Berryhill
Sperry at Claremore Sequoyah
Week 7 and seasonal results so far
OKPrepsExtra.com: Home to everything high school sports
Highlights: Broken Arrow pulls off last-second win over Yukon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!