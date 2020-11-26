Coweta Tigers look to be strong on the hardwood

“Getting the most out of each day and being thankful for the moment is what we have to deal with right now,” Maddux said. “Starting my third year, I am blessed to have great kids, gym rats.

“We have had three scrimmages. Competing against Bartlesville, Tulsa Kelley and Bixby we had our ups and downs, but they show enough positives to work and be encouraged.”

The Tigers attended the one day UCO team camp and the coach said it was encouraging.

“We lost a good group of seniors, but we have enough returning to be excited,” Maddux commented. “I see us being more versatile and deeper, but we’ve got enough inexperience to not get comfortable.

“I can see different guys stepping up as they compete against themselves and other teams. Right now, our goal is to win the Metro Lakes Conference and I think we have the talent to win it.”

Maddux said key things that need to improve include getting better ball security, decision making and rebounding, especially on the defensive end of the court.

“On the positive side is our boys’ willingness to come work hard every day. They have a great work ethic,” he noted. “We want our players to have fun and enjoy the opportunity we have to compete.