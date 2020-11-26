Coweta Tigers look to be strong on the hardwood

With a fresh outlook and opportunity for players to become key Coweta Tiger cagers, third-year Head Coach Brandon Maddux feels this could be a strong year of competition for his squad.
Last season the Tigers advanced to the 5A Area Consolation Finals, just one win from the 5A State Tournament, before losing to Durant, 41-38.
Maddux has a two-season record of 26-24 with the Tigers. Coaching with him this season will be assistants Lucien Littledave and Keith Brians.
Six seniors who all saw playing time last year return for Coweta. They will be led by 6’-6” three-year starter Jacob Mills, who Maddux said has worked hard to develop his outside shooting game. He should be a stronger threat to opposing defenses as the season unfolds.
Mills is a hard charging battler under the bucket. He leads the team with 288 career points, 188 rebounds and 21 blocked shots.
Joining him on the senior roster will be Tryston Doherty, Landon Hitchcock, Jeremiah Hall, Brady Robl and Colin Graham.
Juniors include Tye Lair, Cannon Higgins, Jaron Meadows, Warren Dunn, Trevor Freeman, Trey Bartholomew and Jackson Long.
Sophomores are Na’Kylan Starks, Mason Ford, Carson Flanary, Camden Dooley, J.T. Rich, Avery Eischen, Aaron Epperson, Tyland Holdman, William Mason and Aaron Hall.
“Getting the most out of each day and being thankful for the moment is what we have to deal with right now,” Maddux said. “Starting my third year, I am blessed to have great kids, gym rats.
“We have had three scrimmages. Competing against Bartlesville, Tulsa Kelley and Bixby we had our ups and downs, but they show enough positives to work and be encouraged.”
The Tigers attended the one day UCO team camp and the coach said it was encouraging.
“We lost a good group of seniors, but we have enough returning to be excited,” Maddux commented. “I see us being more versatile and deeper, but we’ve got enough inexperience to not get comfortable.
“I can see different guys stepping up as they compete against themselves and other teams. Right now, our goal is to win the Metro Lakes Conference and I think we have the talent to win it.”
Maddux said key things that need to improve include getting better ball security, decision making and rebounding, especially on the defensive end of the court.
“On the positive side is our boys’ willingness to come work hard every day. They have a great work ethic,” he noted. “We want our players to have fun and enjoy the opportunity we have to compete.
“Mills has improved a lot in his shooting. He will need to play inside out and could surprise some people with his perimeter shooting. Lair is a shot maker and could benefit a lot from Na’Kylan Starks’ ball feeds.
“Doherty started early last year, then dipped a little. He is a good athlete, handles the ball pass and is improving his jump shot. Big things could come from him this season. Hitchcock is a glue-type guy with toughness and will battle to compete everywhere from the locker room to the floor. He will be an X-factor this year—good at little hustle plays and leadership.
“Graham is a great young man who comes early and stays late. We know what we can get out of him. Robl is shooting the ball well and seems to always be in the right place at the right time.”
Maddux said Hall had ACL surgery in April and is expected to get back on the floor in late November or early December. He hopes the athlete will come back healthy and contribute.
“We improved year two over year one. I think we could and should be better this year,” Maddux concluded. “The guys have to accept and stay in their roles and we will be OK.”
The Tigers will open their regular season on Dec. 1 when they host the Grove Ridgerunners in Metro Lakes Conference action. They will host Skiatook on Dec. 4 and compete in the Inola Tournament Dec. 7-12.
Their first road game will be at Glenpool on Tuesday, Dec. 15 to complete the December schedule.
