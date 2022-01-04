Coweta Tigers’ hoops battle Grove after winter break

Girls’ game: The Lady Tigers showed some promise in this contest, but ultimately they come up short against Grove Tuesday night, 38-27.

Junior guard Cooper Hilton led the way with 13 points, followed by freshman Lexi Schauffler with 7 points.

The Lady Tigers kept it competitive throughout, only losing by five points in the first period and six points in the second period.

The team will now prepare for the Locust Grove Tournament on Jan. 6-8.

Guys’ game: The Coweta boys squad took care of Tuesday night’s game in fashion, winning 50-39.

The first period score ended 16-4, with junior Tyland Holdman finding all the right angles to the basket for eight points.

Grove did creep up within four points with three minutes to go until the half, but they could not capitalize. Both teams headed into the locker room with a 10 – point Tigers’ lead.

Senior Trey Bartholomew opened up the second half with some spark, wowing the crowd with a dunk.