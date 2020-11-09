 Skip to main content
Coweta Tigers honor long-time volunteer

Coweta Tigers honor long-time volunteer

Fred Chrisman honors

Long-time Coweta Football equipment manager Fred Chrisman is joined by his grandson, Kam Chrisman and other Tiger seniors for a special recognition ceremony at Tiger Field Nov. 6.

 CLAY ALLEN, AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

Coweta football seniors gathered at the middle of Tiger Field Friday night to honor Fred Chrisman for 35 years of serving as a volunteer equipment manager for the Tigers.

Among his many duties is taking care of game balls on the sideline every game.

Chrisman was presented with a framed No. 5 jersey in honor of his grandson, Kam Chrisman, who was recognized with his teammates during Senior Night celebrations.

Each senior carried an American flag as he entered the field for Senior Night introductions.

