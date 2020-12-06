Coweta Tigers fall to Grove, defeat Skiatook

A strong start on the court just didn’t happen for either the Coweta Tigers or Grove Ridgerunners when they opened their basketball seasons Dec. 1 in Metro Lakes Conference action. The Ridgerunners escaped Tiger Gym with a 38-36 win on a night when the ball just did not go in the hoop.
The total opposite happened Friday night when Coweta hosted the Skiatook Bulldogs. The Tigers exploded for an 81-32 blowout that allowed every Tiger to get quality minutes on the hardwoods. By halftime, the Tigers were up 48-19.
“(We) couldn’t get the ball in the hole, it’s a tough game when you don’t shoot well,” Coach Brandon Maddux said Tuesday. “When you hold a team to 38 points at home, you should win the ball game. They were just better than us tonight.
“(Brady) Robl took four charges, that was a big plus for us. (Jacob) Mills was strong inside during the first half but stopped posting up in the second and we did not get him the ball.”
Leaving the football field after the quarterfinal battle four days earlier, sophomore guard Na’Kylan Starks led the Tigers in scoring against Grove with 13 points. Eight of those came in the second half. Senior post Mills finished with 12 points, eight coming in the first half.
Corbin Beal (25) led the Ridgerunners with 19 points.
Coweta led 7-5 at the end of the first period. Grove outscored the Tigers in the second period 15-13 for a 20-20 deadlock at intermission.
In a tough third period as far as points were concerned, the Ridgerunners outscored Coweta 9-6. That proved to be enough of a margin for the win as the Tigers came back in the fourth period to take a 10-8 scoring edge.
Returning to the floor Friday night, the scene was totally different as Coweta jumped out to an 18-8 first period lead and never looked back.
Starks once again led the scoring with 21 points, mostly on drives to the basket. Mills added 18 for the Tigers.
“Kids played hard; the defense scrambled and caused lots of turnovers. We did a better job in transition and getting the ball in the paint,” Maddux said. “By getting the ball into the interior, we were able to play inside out.”
By the 3:15 point of the third period, Coweta was up by 42 points with the bench players on the floor. They continued to push the offense and frustrated the Bulldogs with defensive pressure.
Coweta competes in the Inola Tournament this week and will open play against Stilwell on Monday. The tournament continues through Saturday.
On Dec. 15 the Tigers travel to Glenpool for Metro Lakes Conference play to complete the December portion of their schedule.
Returning to the court in January, the Tigers will host the Tahlequah Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The Muskogee Shriners’ Tournament, originally scheduled in January, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
BY THE NUMBERS
Grove 5-15-9-8 =38
Coweta 7-13-6-10 =36
Individual Scoring - Na’Kylan Starks 13, Jacob Mills 12, Tyland Holdman 3, Tryston Doherty 2, Landon Hitchcock 2, Tye Lair 2, Brady Robl 2.
Skiatook 8-11-5-8 =32
Coweta 18-30-22-11=81
Individual Scoring - Na’Kylan Starks 21, Jacob Mills 18, Tye Lair 9, Tryston Doherty 8, Colon Graham 6, Mason Ford 5, Jeremiah Hall 5, Trevor Freeman 5, Tyland Holdman 4.
