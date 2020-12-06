Coweta Tigers fall to Grove, defeat Skiatook

A strong start on the court just didn’t happen for either the Coweta Tigers or Grove Ridgerunners when they opened their basketball seasons Dec. 1 in Metro Lakes Conference action. The Ridgerunners escaped Tiger Gym with a 38-36 win on a night when the ball just did not go in the hoop.

The total opposite happened Friday night when Coweta hosted the Skiatook Bulldogs. The Tigers exploded for an 81-32 blowout that allowed every Tiger to get quality minutes on the hardwoods. By halftime, the Tigers were up 48-19.

“(We) couldn’t get the ball in the hole, it’s a tough game when you don’t shoot well,” Coach Brandon Maddux said Tuesday. “When you hold a team to 38 points at home, you should win the ball game. They were just better than us tonight.

“(Brady) Robl took four charges, that was a big plus for us. (Jacob) Mills was strong inside during the first half but stopped posting up in the second and we did not get him the ball.”

Leaving the football field after the quarterfinal battle four days earlier, sophomore guard Na’Kylan Starks led the Tigers in scoring against Grove with 13 points. Eight of those came in the second half. Senior post Mills finished with 12 points, eight coming in the first half.

Corbin Beal (25) led the Ridgerunners with 19 points.