Coweta Tigers dominate hoops opponents

The Coweta Tiger basketball season is finally underway and the Tigers quickly made their presence known with a 3-1 run in action last week. They are now 4-2 on the court.

Coach Brandon Maddux said his team seems to get better with each game. He is excited about where they stand as they head into another busy week of action.

On Jan. 4, the Tigers took to the court for the first time after being quarantined due to COVID-19 before the holiday. They dropped an 86-83 decision to OKC storm. Maddux said their offense was on par, but their defense and rebounding let them down in the losing cause.

Coweta dug an early hole, but climbed out quickly as Tye Lair came off the bench and caught fire. The Tigers took a five-point lead into halftime, but the Storm came out in the third period to outscore Coweta 21-11.

Eventually, the Tigers clawed their way back and cut the OKC lead to two points.

Free throws dominated the fourth quarter and the Storm connected on clutch shots from the free throw line to hold off Coweta.

Lair, a junior, scored a career-high 34 points. He hit 10 of 18 shots, five from beyond the three point arch. Senior Jacob Mills added 18 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.