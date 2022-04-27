Coweta Tigers Baseball take the L on Senior Night

It looked like it was going to be anyone’s game for the taking in the beginning, but the Tigers hit a sixth inning slump.

Grove beat Coweta at the Tigers dugout on Senior Night, April 26 by a score of 14-8.

The game was tied 7-7 at the end of the fifth inning, but the Wildcats scored six runs in the sixth inning. Coweta was only able to score one run in that inning, and that was their final run of the game.

The Tigers were ahead 3-2 after the first inning, followed by Grove after the second inning, 4-3. Grove scored one run in the third inning to tie it up. After a quiet fourth quarter by both squads, Grove comes back with a home run in the fifth inning, followed by two more scoring runs. The sixth inning had the Wildcats written all over it with six runs, and only one Tigers’ run. The Wildcats scored another run in the seventh inning, making the final score 14-8.

Coweta Varsity Baseball Coach Mason Stookey said in the past that finishing games has been a struggling point for the Tigers.

After the game, the Tigers’ three seniors were honored alongside their families. Tommy Cehand, Kade Williams and Michael Fletcher all got to walk the bases with their families. They received gift bags, recognition from their teammates and coaches, and the announcer even played sentiments that the players recorded to their parents.

The Tigers have two more games to go, including a conference game against Verdigris before the Regional Tournament starts on May 5.

