Coweta Tiger signal caller ties school record

Coweta quarterback Gage Hamm has tied the school record for most touchdown passes in a game after throwing five against Tulsa Edison on Oct. 2.

He joins former Tigers J.D. Geneva (2018) and Jake Northern (2014-2015) for the honor.

Hamm moves into third place for most passing yards in a game with 350 against the Eagles.

Northern holds the top two spots with 423 yards in 2014 and 413 yards in 2015.

Hamm is nominated for Tulsa World Player of the Week honors for the second straight game after completing 12 of 18 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns Friday night.

Senior tight end Gunnar McCollough is listed among other top performances with three catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns, along with two tackles and an interception.

Sophomores Mason Ford and Na’Kylan Starks both came up big against Tulsa Edison. Ford caught three passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns and carried the ball four times for 43 yards and another touchdown.

Starks completed three passes for 51 yards, rushed eight times for 25 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 41 yards.