Coweta suffers narrow losses in Inola tourney's consolation finals

INOLA — Try as much as Coweta did, the Tigers just were never able to get over the hump in the Jerry Oquin Invitational's boys third-place game Saturday night.

Coweta spotted Siloam Springs the game’s first 12 points before staging a furious second-half rally that gave the Tigers a chance to go ahead in the final seconds before falling 47-46 at the Inola Indoor Sports Arena.

Na’Kylan Starks poured in a team-high 14 points to lead a trio of double-digit scorers for Coweta (3-2). J.T. Rich nailed four treys to finish with 12 points while Mason Ford added 10 as the Tigers dropped their second straight contest of the young season.

With Coweta trailing 47-46, Starks, who scored his team’s first nine points on a trio of treys, was called for a charging foul while attempting to drive down the lane with three seconds remaining.

The Panthers then were able to run off the final seconds to hold on for the win, marking the second straight year that Siloam Springs has defeated Coweta in the tournament. A year ago, the Panthers won a semifinal contest against the Tigers.

Siloam Springs (6-3) bolted to a 6-0 lead on a pair of three-pointers before Coweta even attempted its first shot to roar to a 12-0 advantage in the game’s first three minutes on the way to a 35-22 cushion by halftime.

“It’s probably, not probably, it is my fault,” Coweta coach Brandon Maddux said about his team’s lethargic start in the contest.

“My guys, they feed off of energy and I think I probably over-coached them. They came out a little complacent on the defensive end, instead of letting them be playmakers as they are. We got down. We had no energy. But (I am) extremely proud. Any coach would be proud of their guys for battling back and giving themselves a chance to win like they did.”

Siloam Springs raced to its big first-half advantage with uncanny accuracy from the field. The Panthers made their first nine field goal attempts and did not miss from the field until three minutes had elapsed in the second quarter.

At halftime, Siloam Springs was 12-of-14 (85.7%) from the floor, including 6-of-7 (85.7%) from beyond the arc while going 6-for-7 from the free throw line. For the game, the Panthers finished 17-of-23 (73.9%) from the field and missed just one of eight treys.

Down by 13 at intermission, Coweta turned up the defensive pressure to start the second half. The Tigers forced Siloam Springs into 17 second-half turnovers, including 10 in the third quarter alone to start their comeback.

“We’ve got some quick guards and that’s how we are going to have to play this year,” Maddux said. “You saw how small we are. We got to create some turnovers and have some ‘controlled chaos’ as we like to say. We dictated play in the second half. Unfortunately, we did not do that in the first half and dug just too big of a hole. But (I am) proud of them. It’s still early in the season.”

The Tigers’ re-energized defense allowed Siloam Springs just 12 points in the final 16 minutes while forcing 17 turnovers in the final two quarters.

Rich connected on back-to-back 3-pointers, off an assist from Starks each time, to help Coweta close its deficit to 40-35 entering the final period.

The Tigers, who never led in the contest, tied the game for the first time at 40 on Rich’s third 3-pointer of the second half with 6:42 to play. Ford, who netted eight second-half points, knotted the game a final time at 42 with 4:56 remaining on a drive to the basket.

Siloam Springs regained a 47-43 advantage with 90 seconds to play but Rich’s final 3-pointer — he was 4-of-6 from long distance — with 55 seconds left brought the Tigers to within one.

Nate Vachon (20) and Dalton Newman (16) combined for 36 of the Panthers’ 47 points. Vachon missed only one of six 3-point attempts in his game-high total.

Maddux has liked the resiliency he has seen from the squad in the early stages of the season, which includes two more games before the upcoming holiday break.

“Probably just our grit. When we want to be tough we can,” he said “When we want to be tough, we can. At times, I think we are a little soft. But when we want to be tough and show some grit, we can. We have to understand that we have got to do that all the time.

“But we’ve got a lot of guys that have never played on the varsity level and this is kind of their first time. So, they’re getting some valuable experience right now. That’s only going to pay off in the end. It’s going to make us better.”

Coweta opened the tournament with a 53-47 win over Inola before losing 84-62 to Holland Hall in the semifinals. The Tigers won their first two games of the season, 78-47 at Pryor, and 64-56 at Tahlequah.

The Lady Tigers also suffered a one-point loss Saturday in the Jerry Oquin Invitational as Pryor prevailed 41-40 in the girls' fifth-place game. Coweta, after losing at Pryor (53-36) and Tahlequah (67-44) in the season's first week, opened the tournament with a 50-32 loss to Fort Gibson before defeating Victory Christian 55-35.

On Tuesday, the Tigers will play at home for the first time this season as Skiatook visits. Coweta's final basketball action before the holiday break will be Friday night at Claremore.

SILOAM SPRINGS 47, COWETA 46 (boys)

Siloam Springs;22;13;5;7;—47

Coweta;13;9;13;11;—;46

Siloam Springs (6-3): Vachon 20, Newman 16, Spence 5, Hawbaker 4, Fox 2.

Coweta (3-2): Starks 14, Rich 12, Ford 10, Mackenzie 5, Garrett 5.