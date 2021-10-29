Coweta storms past Bishop Kelley 28-14

The third quarter was a quiet one, except for that monster sack by senior defensive linemen Deacon Peterson. The Comets defense held the Tigers to a 35-yard field goal with just under four minutes in the quarter, but the kick did not quite make it through the uprights.

This is when things get interesting.

Bishop Kelley’s Will Benton caught two deep passes by Pickard as the clock winded down.

The Comets started the fourth quarter in goal line territory and senior runningback J.T Whorton punched it in for a touchdown. The Tigers were down by 1 and they were not happy.

So, what did they do?

Sophomore Eain Williams came in clutch with a 71-yard return to the 15-yard line. Will Mason finished the possession with a dynamic 4-yard touchdown to bring the Tigers up five points. Then, they opted to go for the 2-pt conversion with a quick pass to Brady Youngker, and they got that too.

Mason decided he wanted one more touchdown to end the night. With just under six minutes to go, he punched it in for a 15-yard score.

Mason finished the game as the leading rusher with two touchdowns for 82 yards.