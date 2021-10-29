Coweta storms past Bishop Kelley 28-14

Coweta (9-1) took care of business Friday night defeating the Bishop Kelley Comets (5-5) 28-14, which solidified a Tigers home game in the fast-approaching playoffs.
Coweta still has to face Durant on Nov. 5, so they can’t let off the gas too quickly.
Tigers quarterback Gage Hamm finished the game with 11 completions for 108 yards. Sophomore Eain Williams had an electrifying return from the backfield. The Tigers were losing at one point in the fourth quarter.
Emotions were running high at Tiger Stadium.
Let’s break it down:
After a 26-yard boot by Coweta’s Parker Stephens in the first quarter, Junior Mason Ford kicked things off in the second quarter with a 7-yard run touchdown to the left hash.
With a 10-0 Coweta lead, Bishop Kelley answered on their next possession with a lengthy run across midfield by senior quarterback Will Pickard to goal line territory. Pickard kept it going and jumped over his linemen for a 1-yard touchdown.
Similarly to what just happened with the Comets, the Tigers answered with a Hamm bullet run through the middle of the field. Although they couldn’t make it six points, Stephens impressed the crowd with a 31-yard boot to finish things off.
The Tigers led 13-7 at halftime.
The third quarter was a quiet one, except for that monster sack by senior defensive linemen Deacon Peterson. The Comets defense held the Tigers to a 35-yard field goal with just under four minutes in the quarter, but the kick did not quite make it through the uprights.
This is when things get interesting.
Bishop Kelley’s Will Benton caught two deep passes by Pickard as the clock winded down.
The Comets started the fourth quarter in goal line territory and senior runningback J.T Whorton punched it in for a touchdown. The Tigers were down by 1 and they were not happy.
So, what did they do?
Sophomore Eain Williams came in clutch with a 71-yard return to the 15-yard line. Will Mason finished the possession with a dynamic 4-yard touchdown to bring the Tigers up five points. Then, they opted to go for the 2-pt conversion with a quick pass to Brady Youngker, and they got that too.
Mason decided he wanted one more touchdown to end the night. With just under six minutes to go, he punched it in for a 15-yard score.
Mason finished the game as the leading rusher with two touchdowns for 82 yards.
The Tigers will make the long drive to Durant on Nov. 5 before playoffs begin.
COWETA 28, BISHOP KELLEY 14
Coweta;3;10;0;15;—;28
Bishop Kelley;0;7;0;7;—;14
COW —FG, Stephens 26, 1:07
COW — Ford 7 run (Stephens kick), 11:12
BK —Pickard 1 run (Davis kick), 1:27
COW — FG, Stephens 31, 0:01
BK — Wharton 3 run (Davis kick), 11:18
COW — Mason 4 run, (Stephens kick), 10:26
COW —(2 pt conv) Hamm 3 pass to Youngker, 10:25
COW — Mason 15 run, (Stephens kick), 5:59
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — COW 18, BK 11. Rushes-Yards — COW 36-190, BK 26-96. Comp-Att-Int — COW 11-17-0, BK 13-19-2. Passing Yards — COW 108, BK 163. Fumbles-Lost — COW 2-0, BK 1-1. Penalty Yards — COW 7-60, BK 3-25. Records — COW 9-1, BK 5-5. Total Yards — COW 298, BK 259. Punts-Avg. — COW 2-29.5, BK 3-31.0.