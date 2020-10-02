Coweta splits with Pryor, earn 5A-3 district softball title

Robinson (12-1) went the full seven innings in the circle for the win. Pryor stranded two runners on the bases.

Mason had three stolen bases in the second game. She now has 30 stolen bases for the season and Helton has 24 swipes. The team has 103 stolen bases so far on the season.

On Oct. 1, the Lady Tigers travelled to Owasso to battle the 6A Lady Rams as they tune up for playoff action. Coweta rose to the challenge, withstanding a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 6-5 win.

Robinson (12-1) pitched five innings of scoreless work in the circle. Sheofee (12-2) pitched the final two innings.

Owasso left nine Lady Rams on the bases.

Coweta out hit Owasso 11 -9, with Sherri Mason, Bailey Cooper and Whitney Holcomb all producing two hits. Mason and Holcomb each doubled in the big win and Mason scored three runs.

Coweta is 28-3 for the season and 10-1 in district play.

“We have had a very successful season and we are excited about our progress to date,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said. “As always, each game starts off 0-0. It is up to us to win game-by-game through the playoff season.