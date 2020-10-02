Coweta splits with Pryor, earn 5A-3 district softball title

Coweta softball’s 24-game winning streak ended on Sept. 29 with a 10-6 loss to Pryor in a final district showdown. The Lady Tigers bounced back to win the second game of the double header 8-2 to assure themselves of a 5A-3 district champion title.
The Lady Tigers started a little flat both offensively and defensively and Pryor quickly took advantage to lead 5-1 midway through the third inning.
Coweta battled back to within one run, trailing 7-6 after four innings. Pryor put three more runs on the board in the top of the sixth to seal the win and end the Lady Tigers’ long winning streak.
In the opener, pitcher Braedyn Sheofee went the full seven innings in circle. She gave up 10 runs on seven hits, while striking out two batters and walking two.
Pryor stranded eight base runners, but a key statistic was four errors committed by Coweta that gave the visitors an added edge.
Sherri Mason and Chaney Helton paced the offense with three hits each (including a double) among the Lady Tigers’ 11 hits.
In the second game, each team scoring two runs in the first inning before Coweta took command in the third with four big runs. The Lady Tigers added two more insurance runs in the top of the seventh to gain the split with a 13-hit performance and an 8-2 win.
Robinson (12-1) went the full seven innings in the circle for the win. Pryor stranded two runners on the bases.
Mason had three stolen bases in the second game. She now has 30 stolen bases for the season and Helton has 24 swipes. The team has 103 stolen bases so far on the season.
On Oct. 1, the Lady Tigers travelled to Owasso to battle the 6A Lady Rams as they tune up for playoff action. Coweta rose to the challenge, withstanding a five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 6-5 win.
Robinson (12-1) pitched five innings of scoreless work in the circle. Sheofee (12-2) pitched the final two innings.
Owasso left nine Lady Rams on the bases.
Coweta out hit Owasso 11 -9, with Sherri Mason, Bailey Cooper and Whitney Holcomb all producing two hits. Mason and Holcomb each doubled in the big win and Mason scored three runs.
Coweta is 28-3 for the season and 10-1 in district play.
“We have had a very successful season and we are excited about our progress to date,” Head Coach Blake Dunn said. “As always, each game starts off 0-0. It is up to us to win game-by-game through the playoff season.
“Moving into regionals, we believe if we play to our potential, we should have a good chance to get to the state tournament. This is a special group of girls and when they work together, they can certainly get the job done.”
Coweta will host a 5A regional tournament at Tiger Field Oct. 7-8. Ada will play Bishop Kelley at noon Wednesday and the loser will play Coweta at 2 p.m. The Lady Tigers will play the winner of that first game at 4 p.m.
Game times on Friday will be determined by the outcome of opening day action. The regional champion will advance to the 5A State Tournament.
Admission to post-season action is $7 per person.
