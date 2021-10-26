 Skip to main content
Coweta softball receives 11 5A-3 All-District awards
OSSAA 5A State Softball tournament final game

This season, the Lady Tigers cruised to the 5A softball finals, before losing 2-1 to Piedmont.

 KT King, For the Tulsa World

Ten Coweta softball players, including head coach Blake Dunn, received 2021 Class 5A-3 All-District Awards.

The winners:

Defensive Player of the Year- Kayley Iott

Iott plays third base and center field for the Lady Tigers.

Pitcher- Braedyn Sheofee

Pitcher- Tarun Robinson

1st Base- Bailey Cooper

Cooper is the lone senior on the 2021 squad.

Outfield- Chaney Helton

Helton is typically in center field, and this is her second time winning this award in back-to-back seasons.

Utility- Whitney Holcomb

Utility- Dasia Mason

Mason typically plays in the outfield, and is also a left-handed pitcher.

Honorable Mention- Sierra Soto

Soto is a catcher.

Honorable Mention- Bree Vaughn

Vaughn is second basemen.

Honorable Mention- Tayen Allen

Coach of the Year- Blake Dunn

Coach Dunn just completed his second season with the Coweta Lady Tigers. During his first year, the squad cruised to an 8-3 5A State Championship win over Midwest City Carl Albert. This season, the Lady Tigers advanced to the 5A softball finals, before losing 2-1 to Piedmont.

news@wagonercountyat.com

