Coweta softball receives 11 5A-3 All-District awards

Ten Coweta softball players, including head coach Blake Dunn, received 2021 Class 5A-3 All-District Awards.
The winners:
Defensive Player of the Year- Kayley Iott
Iott plays third base and center field for the Lady Tigers.
Pitcher- Braedyn Sheofee
Pitcher- Tarun Robinson
1st Base- Bailey Cooper
Cooper is the lone senior on the 2021 squad.
Outfield- Chaney Helton
Helton is typically in center field, and this is her second time winning this award in back-to-back seasons.
Utility- Whitney Holcomb
Utility- Dasia Mason
Mason typically plays in the outfield, and is also a left-handed pitcher.
Honorable Mention- Sierra Soto
Soto is a catcher.
Honorable Mention- Bree Vaughn
Vaughn is second basemen.
Honorable Mention- Tayen Allen
Coach of the Year- Blake Dunn
Coach Dunn just completed his second season with the Coweta Lady Tigers. During his first year, the squad cruised to an 8-3 5A State Championship win over Midwest City Carl Albert. This season, the Lady Tigers advanced to the 5A softball finals, before losing 2-1 to Piedmont.