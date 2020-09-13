 Skip to main content
Coweta Softball honors senior athletes

Seniors are generally the heart and soul of a solid athletic team. For the Coweta Lady Tiger softball program, that could not be more the case.

Honored during Senior Night 2020 were seniors Rhilee Denton, Madyson Hedge, Sherri Mason and Destiny Miller. This leadership group provides a solid base of experience and competitiveness that has resulted in a tremendous start to the 2020 campaign.

Coweta is 18-2 midway through the season and 6-0 in District 5A-3 action.

Denton is the Lady Tigers’ veteran catcher while Hedge and Miller play in the outfield. Mason transferred from Haskell this year. The hard-working shortstop has made an instant impact on both Coweta’s offense and defense.

Following the double-header victory over Tulsa Hale (15-0, 9-0), parents or grandparents escorted their respective senior player onto the infield to be honored. Each player received gifts of appreciation as they were presented to the crowd.

