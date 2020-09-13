Coweta Softball honors senior athletes

Coweta Lady Tiger Softball celebrated Senior Night 2020 last Thursday at Tiger Field. Honored from the current 18-2 team were, from left, Rhilee Denton (18), Destiny Miller (14), Sherri Mason (00) and Madyson Hedge (6).
Madyson Hedge (6) works in leftfield for the Lady Tigers. She was escorted by her parents, Jeff and Dala Hedge, during Senior Night celebrations last week at Tiger Field.
Destiny Miller (14) plays right field and was escorted by her grandparents, Brian and Debbie Miller, during Senior Night 2020 for the softball Lady Tigers last week.
Rhilee Denton (18), three-year starting catcher, was escorted by her parents, Zach Denton and Fallon Withers, during the Senior Night 2020 celebration held last week at Tiger field.
Sherri Mason (00), Lady Tiger shortstop, joined Coweta’s team this season. She was escorted by her parents, William and Syrita Mason, for the 2020 Senior Night celebration at Tiger Field.
Four seniors who have spearheaded Coweta’s current 18-2 season are honored with their parents or grandparents on Coweta Softball’s 2020 Senior Night. Receiving tokens of appreciation for their efforts on the diamond are, from left, Rhilee Denton, Destiny Miller, Madyson Hedge and Sherri Mason.
Seniors are generally the heart and soul of a solid athletic team. For the Coweta Lady Tiger softball program, that could not be more the case.
Honored during Senior Night 2020 were seniors Rhilee Denton, Madyson Hedge, Sherri Mason and Destiny Miller. This leadership group provides a solid base of experience and competitiveness that has resulted in a tremendous start to the 2020 campaign.
Coweta is 18-2 midway through the season and 6-0 in District 5A-3 action.
Denton is the Lady Tigers’ veteran catcher while Hedge and Miller play in the outfield. Mason transferred from Haskell this year. The hard-working shortstop has made an instant impact on both Coweta’s offense and defense.
Following the double-header victory over Tulsa Hale (15-0, 9-0), parents or grandparents escorted their respective senior player onto the infield to be honored. Each player received gifts of appreciation as they were presented to the crowd.
