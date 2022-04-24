 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coweta soccer dominates against Hale on Senior Night

Coweta soccer

The face says it all for Coweta soccer

 Justin Ayer

Photos: Coweta Soccer Senior Night

Both the Coweta girls and boys soccer teams took care of business on Senior Night, winning their respective matchups against Hale.

The Lady Tigers (10-5) won 10-0 in a game that only spanned one half. The guys (11-4) won 3-0.

Despite their dominant final score, the Coweta girls’ squad is a young team. They only have two graduating seniors: Riley Stanfill and Jesika Childers.

Friday’s explosive win meant that the Lady Tigers won their district — 5A District 4

“That was god for us and really good for our seniors,” said Coweta Girls Varsity Head Coach Kris Chilcoat. “On to the playoffs.”

The Lady Tigers just came off a 1-0 loss against Collinsville prior to the home Hale game. Coach Chilcaot said it was a hard fought game, but they had trouble finding the back of the net. Clearly, the team did not let that loss get to them Friday night. Their minds are focused on the future — and that’s playoff time.

The guys squad are in a different scenario. They are losing five seniors next year, including Jaron Meadows, Tate McCollough, Jackson Long, Damon Wickline and Bryce Morgan.

